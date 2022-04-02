The LSU-Auburn game has been on the calendar as a Samford University baseball reunion for months.
And on Friday morning, Auburn's Chase Isbell, Brooks Carlson and Sonny DiChiara met LSU’s Tyler McManus at Waffle House like nothing’s changed, even though they’re playing each other from opposite dugouts.
“I mean I haven’t seen him in 10 months and it was like I saw him yesterday,” Carlson said. “Ever since we decided to transfer, this whole weekend we’ve talked trash about it the whole time. It’s a pretty good friendly competition for us.”
Carlson is a graduate transfer designated hitter at Auburn – same age as McManus. He followed his little brother, Parker Carlson, for a chance to play with him there. It was just a coincidence that the other two followed.
DiChiara is a senior while Isbell is a junior. All of them transferred after the 2021 season, where they led the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance, losing to Mississippi State and Campbell in Starkville.
Though – all three are from Alabama while McManus is from Louisiana. So it makes sense they’d want to stay close to home while McManus moved back to his.
The four of them are the only ones from the Samford team who ended up at SEC schools this year – exploring their options after head coach Casey Dunn left for the head coaching job at University of Alabama-Birmingham.
“I think it really had a big part in doing with our head coach,” DiChiara said. “He was an Auburn legend and he kind of carried himself in that way –, treating every game like it's a huge game. Because you're never really better than anybody. You just have to show up to the field and expect to win every game”
DiChiara is seeing success early at the plate – going into the LSU-Auburn series, he was leading the SEC in batting average .437, slugging percentage .873 and on-base percentage .607. He was McManus’ roommate and the two got to cut it up like they used to at batting practice that morning.
“It's sort of weird – brings you back to the intrasquad days back at Samford,” McManus said. “It was really cool to laugh and joke with him in batting practice.”
McManus has not been starting at catcher during the Auburn series, taking the backseat to Hayden Travinski, who has started the past five games. But he started the majority of games before that in starting catcher Alex Milazzo’s absence.
He watched as Isbell, one of Auburn's relief pitchers, fell victim to LSU in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday night – his outing didn’t last long – earning four runs from the mound on three hits, and reliever Mason Barnett allowing Jacob Berry, an inherited runner, to score the fifth earned run off a double by Jordan Thompson.
“He didn't have a great night tonight, but Chase is a great arm in the bullpen that you can usually count on to come in and shut the game down,” McManus said.
But McManus has some history with Auburn – his three former teammates said what used to be their favorite memory of McManus was in April of last year, when McManus knocked a grand slam in the third inning to lift the Bulldogs over the Tigers in a 6-1 midweek game.
“That was pretty cool,” Carlson said and laughed. “But we don’t really talk about that right now.”