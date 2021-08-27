Editor's note: This is the 11th in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
It looked as though the game was over and the New Orleans Saints were destined to lose. Again.
They had just fallen behind the Detroit Lions 17-16 in the closing seconds on Nov. 8, 1970, when kicker Tom Dempsey jogged onto the field at old Tulane Stadium to attempt a 63-yard field goal.
Saints wide receiver Danny Abramowicz said later he had already started heading toward the locker room, thinking Dempsey faced an impossible task.
Walking down through the stands near the goalposts where Dempsey was aiming, Sheldon Mickles’ friend Keith Bischoff was trying to get him to also make an early exit.
“Billy Kilmer had just thrown a pass to Al Dodd, a little out-pattern,” Mickles said, “and he ran out of bounds (with two seconds left). The scoreboard said the ball was on the 45-yard line. What we didn’t know was it was on the Saints 45.
“Keith was saying, ‘Come on, let’s go, let’s beat the crowd.’ ”
But Mickles wanted to stay to the end. Dempsey’s right foot thumped into the ball, which sailed over the crossbar (goalposts were on the goal line then) for what was then an NFL-record kick and a 19-17 win.
Mickles’ ability to remember details others have long forgotten, his dedication to the craft and his willingness to see a story through to the end have been the touchstones of a 43-year sportswriting career.
They are the biggest reasons Mickles will be enshrined Saturday in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism.
“He approaches each story he covers with great respect for everyone involved — and the audience,” said longtime Hall of Fame chairman Doug Ireland, who’s also being inducted with the 11-person Class of 2021. “He’s as good a reporter, and as smooth a writer, as we have in the LSWA.”
Mickles has been a stalwart in the LSWA throughout his career, serving as its president and working as chairman of the Hall’s nominations subcommittee for a decade.
Mickles, who grew up in Gretna, started his journalism career in 1978 with the State-Times, the old afternoon sister newspaper of The Advocate.
It’s been a career that has led him to more different places and onto more beats than just about any active sportswriter in Louisiana.
Most notable was a 30-year stint as the Saints beat writer that had him in the press box for 540 games from 1984-2013. He covered 16 playoff games, including their Super Bowl XLIV win, and 17 other Super Bowls.
Despite all the challenges of deadlines and a nation full of datelines, Mickles has cultivated an impeccable reputation among those he's covered.
“What I always appreciated about Sheldon was he was a professional journalist,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said. “I appreciate what I'd describe as the old-school professional journalist. They trained in journalism and they valued accuracy over speed.”
Mickles also covered the LSU track and field program his entire career and was on site to pen words for 24 of the school’s 32 NCAA men’s and women’s championships.
“A lot of times sportswriters call me and don’t know anything about the sport, and I have to educate them,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said. “I never had to do that with him. He’s so educated about it, at times I’ve felt I learned something from him.”
Mickles has been The Advocate’s beat writer for LSU men’s basketball since 2014 while also covering football, track and gymnastics.
He’s also been a fixture at the PGA Tour stop, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, covering every tournament since 1990.
“One of the great little joys in my life is now being a supervisor to a handful of writers I grew up reading,” said Perryn Keys, executive sports editor of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune. “From the outside, Sheldon always looked like the consummate pro. Come to find out that’s exactly what he is.
“You can count on him to be on time and on the money, doing exactly what he’s supposed to do. Dependable as can be."
It didn’t take LSU basketball coach Will Wade long to develop an appreciation for Mickles, learning about his attention to detail early on.
“He’s a consummate professional,” Wade said. “Very, very diligent about his job. He never wants to miss anything. He’s always on top of things.
“I’ll never forget we get off the bus at Florida (in 2019). Charles Manning had broken his foot and no one knew. I said, ‘You can release it (online) 30 minutes before the game,’ and that’s what he did.
"It’s one of the things I respect about him."