Significant position changes -- most notably, last year's Joe Burrow back-up stepping into the lead quarterback role -- were the focus of LSU coach Ed Orgeron's spring football preview Wednesday.

Coming off a national championship win, Orgeron is tasked with coaching a new team to victory in 2021. Spring football practice begins Saturday.

For insights into strategies, personnel changes and how the team will fare without its superstar Burrow, read The Advocate's coverage of Orgeron's comments below.

+2 Dare Rosenthal leaves LSU for 'personal reasons'; left tackle expected back this summer Redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal, who’s expected to start at left tackle for LSU next season, will not participate in spring football practice.

Rosenthal has left school for “personal reasons,” coach Ed Orgeron said on Wednesday, but LSU expects him to return this summer (click the link above for more).

Ed Orgeron 'had no choice' but to move Marcel Brooks, Devonta Lee to linebacker Substantial position changes have happened within an LSU defense that will look substantially different when spring football practice begins S…

The Tigers are switching to a 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and a lack of depth at linebacker required LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff to convert safety Marcel Brooks and wide receiver Devonta Lee to the position (click the link above for more).

Ed Orgeron expects Myles Brennan 'to explode' as LSU's quarterback this season LSU coach Ed Orgeron has often praised Myles Brennan for his work behind the scenes as a backup quarterback to Joe Burrow in the past two seasons.

Orgeron has called Brennan a "championship quarterback," a player he trusted to lead the Tigers after a record-breaking 2019 season that included Burrow winning the school's second Heisman Trophy (click the link above for more).

Kelvin Sheppard returns to LSU as Director of Player Personnel, will replace Kevin Faulk Former LSU and longtime NFL linebacker Kelvin Sheppard has joined the Tigers coaching staff as its next director of player personnel, Tigers c…

Sheppard, an inside linebacker on LSU's 2007 BCS national championship team, will replace Kevin Faulk, whom Orgeron hired last week as his new running backs coach (click the link above for more).