The beauty of landing a pass rusher of the caliber Khalil Mack prior to the season is that it allowed the Chicago Bears to blitz even less this year than they did in 2017.
And by no means have the Bears under Vic Fangio been a blitz-heavy team in the past. Last season, the Bears rushed more than four players on only 23.4 percent of their defensive snaps, which was 17th-most in the NFL. They also chose to rush three (or fewer) 15 percent of the time, which was the sixth-highest rate in the league.
This season, Mack has led a Bears pass rush that ranks first in sack percentage (14.4) — a prolific rate so far. For comparison, the 2017 Steelers had the highest sack rate for a season since 2008 at 11.2 percent.
The best part about it for the Bears is that they’re taking down quarterbacks regularly without the need for blitzing. According to “NFL Matchup” on ESPN, Fangio’s defense has blitzed at the lowest rate in the NFL at 10.4 percent, and the next-lowest team, the 49ers, are at 14.3 percent.
On Sunday, the Bears will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that had little trouble pass protecting for QB Ryan Fitzpatrick the first two weeks of the season, when they started out 2-0, but faced quite a bit of pressure in their first loss of the season on Monday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It appears the Steelers weren’t willing to sit back and play coverage the way the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles apparently set out to in Weeks 1 and 2. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Fitzpatrick was pressured or sacked on only 17.4 percent of his dropbacks — the lowest number in the NFL — entering Week 3. But against the Steelers that figure jumped to 40.3 percent on Fitzpatrick’s 53 dropbacks. He was sacked three times and hit a total of 13 times.
“I didn't think we protected him as well,” Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said after the 30-27 loss. “I thought he played much better in the second half than he did in the first half, and we were under pressure and probably forced a couple of throws he didn't need to.”
In fact, two of Fitzpatrick’s three picks came against extra rushers.
The first INT came when the Steelers started seizing control of the game in the second quarter, up 16-7 and having scored on their previous three possessions offensively. It was 2nd-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 12-yard line, though, and Tampa was threatening to make it a one-score game again with about six minutes left before halftime.
The Steelers’ first interception of Fitzpatrick, they brought five rushers — and linebacker Vince Williams crowded the line before dropping in coverage on Bucs RB Peyton Barber. Fitzpatrick had a hot read to throw to DeSean Jackson on an out pattern, but the extra rusher, Steelers LB (and ex-Bear) Jon Bostic, deflected the pass, which was picked by Mike Hilton at the Pittsburgh 6-yard line.
On the Steelers’ third pick — all three were in the second quarter — the Bucs were backed up against their own end zone (2nd-and-10 from the Tampa Bay 2) after running the ball for no gain on first down. Pittsburgh smelled blood after forcing turnovers on the three previous possessions, including a Chris Godwin fumble early in the second quarter.
The Bucs lined up in “13 personnel” (one back, three tight ends) in a condensed formation — a seven-man protection with only three eligible receivers, all running routes on the left side of the field. The Steelers stacked rookie safety Terrell Edmunds over the end man of the line, Bucs TE O.J. Howard, and rushed him off the right edge.
But the rush that caused a pick-six came from the other side of the formation, right where all of Fitzpatrick’s receivers were running routes. Steelers DT Daniel McCullers bull-rushed Bucs C Ryan Jensen’s outside shoulder and pushed him back into the throwing lane of Fitzpatrick. Bucs RG Caleb Benenoch — a tackle by trade — appeared unsure where to offer help on the pressure, and Fitzpatrick’s arm angle and velocity were clearly affected on the throw. He overthrew Jacquizz Rodgers on the dumpoff, and Bud Dupree ran the pick back for a tide-shifting touchdown.
After the game, the Bucs and Koetter talked about the Steelers’ first-half blitzes being “unscouted looks” that they had not seen on tape with regularity and thus hadn’t prepared properly for. Later in the game, the Steelers — up 20 points to start the second half — played mostly in two-deep looks to prevent big plays. Interestingly, that strategy almost backfired as the Bucs scored 17 unanswered and had the ball with 3:02 remaining with a chance to tie. The Steelers finally got back to bringing pressure with a few zone blitzes, which are considered safer pressures, and forced the Bucs to punt.
The Bucs averaged a healthy 8.8 yards per attempt in the first half but completed only 52.4 percent passes to go along with the three INTs when the Steelers blitzed more often. When they sat back more in the second half, Fitzpatrick threw shorter passes (7.8 yards per attempt), but completed 70.3 percent of his throws and the Bucs played turnover-free ball.
This is where the Bears and Fangio come in. Might they consider building in a bigger blitz package in this game?
The Buccaneers certainly will know all about Mack and what he’s done the first three games. In his third impressive showing as a Bear, Mack notched two sacks, an additional QB hit, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on Cardinals QB Sam Bradford. Akiem Hicks pitched in with one sack and, per Pro Football Focus, five hurries. OLBs Leonard Floyd and Aaron Lynch had quieter games but pitched in with a combined two QB hits and two QB hurries in their limited chances.
Mack also has history against the Bucs as a member of the Oakland Raiders, having wrecked them in Koetter’s seventh game as Bucs head coach back in 2016. Midway through his Defensive Player of the Year season, Mack notched seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild 30-24 overtime win. Mack took over late and made life tough on Bucs QB Jameis Winston, who likely will back up Fitzpatrick in Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.
So assuming the Bucs commit extra blockers to Mack, does it behoove the Bears to consider a few special blitz looks — maybe some ones they haven’t shown to date?
Maybe. Maybe not.
There are a few factors. One is that the Bears could be without No. 2 CB Prince Amukamara, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and who did not practice on Wednesday. CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) also did not practice, and his availability is unknown. The Bears could be quite thin in the secondary against a Bucs team with a great top three wideouts — Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin, all of whom have caught three TDs passes this season.
Blitzing might help limit the coverage responsibilities against them and force the ball out of Fitzpatrick’s hand faster, but it also risks putting a potentially undermanned secondary in man coverage with little or no deep safety help. That’s the catch-22 for Fangio as he calls the game.
Plus, the Bears’ blitz success rate has been hit or miss through three games. When they finally brought pressure late three times against Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, he roasted them for three passes that netted 155 yards, including the game-winning 75-yard score by Randall Cobb.
Last week, Fangio blitzed six rushers versus Bradford’s replacement, Josh Rosen, on the Cardinals’ Hail Mary attempt, and it netted the first sack of Sherrick McManis’ career to finish off the game. But earlier, the Bears rushed Bradford on a zone pressure — with Danny Trevathan coming and Mack dropping — and it resulted in a 30-yard gain on 3rd-and-4. That play helped flip the field and set up the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the game. That's the rub: It can leave you exposed on the back end.
We expect the Bears to have a few situation-specific blitzes at the ready for this game, if for no other reason than to keep Fitzpatrick off balance in a short week on the road against the best defense he’s faced this season. Perhaps we see them come in key situations: third-and-longs, in the red zone or backed up against their own end zone, or in the first and fourth quarters, etc.
One thing the Bears have not done much since first-round pick LB Roquan Smith (who had 6.5 sacks at Georgia last season) entered the lineup is send him as an extra rusher, even though Smith said in May what he liked best about Fangio's scheme is that “he blitzes ‘backers.”
It's a smart idea to force a still-young Bucs O-line to do a little pre-snap talking out there on the road against a quality rush team bringing pressures the Bucs might not be expecting. Fitzpatrick might also be a little more on edge than he had been the first few games, with Winston back on the active roster and theoretically able to take the starting job back at any point.
But if Mack and Hicks are winning their individual battles early in the game, and Floyd and Lynch (who had a really strong Week 2 game) can chip in with pressures, Fangio might be able to keep the blitzes to a minimum and be very selective in when he chooses to rush more than four.
