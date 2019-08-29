HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana didn’t waste any time sending messages in what would turn out to be a statement game.
The Lions jumped on No. 6 Jacksonville State early and never let up, leading throughout the game in a stunning 35-14 season-opening, upset victory Thursday night at Strawberry Stadium.
On the game’s first snap linebacker Mike Mason, sacked Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper for a 5-yard loss. Two plays later, Shawntrez Spates returned an interception 21 yards to the J-State 4-yard line. On the next snap, Devonte Williams scored the first of his two touchdowns, skirting left end untouched.
The Lions, who finished 4-7 last year in their first season under Frank Scelfo, stayed in control the rest of the game despite losing senior starting quarterback Chason Virgil to a third quarter left shoulder injury. Cole Kelley came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes.
The SLU defense sacked Cooper, the Ohio Valley Conference MVP, six times and intercepted two passes. The second by Ferlando Jordan was returned 65 yards for a touchdown to push the Lions’ lead to 28-7 with 10:45 left in the third quarter. The defense followed that up with a fourth down stop at the SLU 20 to snuff out the Gamecocks last realistic chance to make it a game.
“You saw a team and not just a bunch of guys playing hard,” said a gleeful Scelfo afterward. “They fought as one. That’s the culture we’re moving toward. We’re not there yet.”
It was the Lions’ first season-opening victory since 2015 and first win over a top 10 team since beating No. 4 Sam Houston State 34-21 in 2013.
Virgil, who led the Southland Conference in passing yards, connected on 11 of 24 for 164 yards and a 58-yard scoring play to Williams just before halftime. The senior from Mesquite Texas left the game with 10:41 left in the third quarter after scrambling 19 yards for a first down and fumbling the ball away.
Scelfo said he wasn’t sure of Virgil’s status but confirmed it was his non-throwing shoulder that was hurt. Virgil remained on the sideline in uniform for the remainder of the game after being checked out by trainers.
Kelley entered the game capped an 80-yard, fourth quarter drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mitchell to make it 35-7. Kelley also subbed into the game and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to tight end Bransen Schewebel to give the Lions a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 74 yards.
“That game was a testament to everybody on our team,” said Williams, who had 12 carries for 37 yards rushing and 76 receiving on four catches. “The offensive line blocked their tails off. Having this win is a huge step for the rest of our season.”
Jacksonville State, winners of five consecutive OVC titles and with six consecutive playoff appearances, added a late score on a 21-yard pass from Cooper to Michael Matthews. Cooper also threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Josh Pearson in the second quarter. Cooper finished 40 of 52 passing for 414 yards.