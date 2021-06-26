ZACHARY — Like rekindling a relationship with an old friend, Chad Braud turned to an old putter Saturday, and the results were satisfying.
With only one bogey to go along with three birdies on his scorecard, Braud took the first-round lead at the BREC Senior Open with a 2-under par 70 at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Braud will play in the final pairing of the 36-hole event on Sunday with Chuck Laudermill, who shot 71, and Jim Livingston, one of three golfers to finish even-par 72.
The final pairing will tee off at 8:30 a.m. in the event, which features a field of 53 golfers. Set up for golfers aged 50 and over, this is the first year BREC has held a senior open. Previously, seniors have competed in a separate flight at the Baton Rouge Open.
On Saturday none of that mattered for Braud, who brought back memories of winning the 2011 Baton Rouge Amateur with his choice of putter.
“Every time I had a clutch par to make, my putter came through,” Braud said. “I actually made a change today. I’ve got an old putter that I used back in 2011, and it's been in my garage a long time. I pulled it out this week and it felt good.”
Braud birdied three of his first five holes, and made the turn at 3 under. He saved par after driving into the water at the par-4 12th, and made his only bogey at 14, when he failed to get up and down after missing the green.
Laudermill’s round included a common theme for Saturday’s back nine — it was difficult to shoot par on the closing holes. After two birdies on the front nine and another at No. 10, Laudermill was 3-under par. He gave back shots at 12 and 18 to finish at 1 under.
“I was hitting inside 10 feet all day,” Laudermill said. “I just couldn’t make the putts. If I hit it like this (Sunday), if I can putt, I should be in good shape.”
Chris Leonard was 3 under through 14 holes before taking double bogey at 15 and bogey at 16. He made par on his last two holes to finish even par.
Scott Haynie played a steady round with one birdie and no bogeys until reaching the par-3 17th. His tee shot found the water, and he took double bogey on his way to a 73.
In the Super Senior flight, for golfers 65 and older, Les O’Neal of Denham Springs shot 74 to take the lead. O’Neal was even par through 15 holes, but ran into trouble at 16 with a double bogey.
“To be honest, I didn’t play very well,” O’Neal said. “I know that sounds bad after shooting 74, but I didn’t hit the ball nearly as well as I normally do. I usually play (tees) farther back than what we played today, and shoot better scores.”
Saturday's results
Par 70
Chad Braud 70
Chuck Laudermill 71
Jim Livingston 72
Chris Leonard 72
Rex Cochroan 72
Scott Haney 73
Dennis Brown 73
Randall Little 73
Jamie Lavigne 74
Wes Watts 74
John Henchy 74
Lindsay Spiller 75
Tim Rusk 75
Nick Jungina 75
David Knight 76
Danny Heyward 76
Brent Bowers 77
Tommy Hodson 77
Terry Ledet 77
Shawn Kjar 77
Barry Causey 77