The Louisiana Marathon weekend got off to a wet start as the event's 5K and Quarter Marathon were both cancelled due to inclement weather Saturday.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana Kids Marathon went off at 10 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than planned.
The Baton Rouge area was under severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch. Winds got up to 40 mph.
“Unfortunately, this is always a risk of outdoor endurance events,” said race communications director Erin Rosetti. “We hope you can understand that it is your safety, the safety of our volunteers and staff that is the driving force behind this decision."
The Finish Festival also was canceled.
Despite the cancellation, many runners still completed their runs before the set race time and were able to pick up their medals.
Although the weather did not permit an official race, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards still took the opportunity to run for Ainsley’s Angels, a non-profit organization looking to spread awareness got America’s special needs community.
Edwards “lent his legs” to a young girl named Carly as an angel runner.
Edwards also challenged the Louisiana state workers to compete in the Heathy Louisiana Challenge.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development won the challenge for agency participation with almost 200 runners. The department will receive a custom trophy and bragging rights until next year’s Louisiana Marathon.
The Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon will still take place as scheduled on Sunday.