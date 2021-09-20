When it comes to wrapping up a lot of things in just one afternoon, Tom Hess found the way to do it on the PBA50 Tour on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

It’s been a really good September for bowling’s senior tour. It is a shame that some of the biggest names, arguably some of the biggest names on either the regular or senior tour, do not have some form of over the air television for at least one of their majors for people to see them in action.

Hess won the Senior U.S. Open on Sept. 7 and then Sunday captured the USBC Senior Masters to not only win PBA50 rookie of the Year and PBA50 Player of the Year.

Hess came into the stepladder finals as the No. 4 season surviving a four frame rolloff earlier in the match play brackets that could have sent him out earlier. To win the title he had to beat the legendary Pete Weber, 201-183, Doug Kent (269-216) and then faced Chris Barnes for the title.

Because the championship round of the double-elimination event was a streaming broadcast, the USBC considers that the top seed, who is undefeated at that point, must be beaten twice, unlike in a traditional Fox Sports telecast of the USBC Masters on the regular tour. Hess beat Barnes 278-226 and 237-203 to win the $20,000 top prize.

It marked the third consecutive time the top seed at the Senior Masters was beaten twice.

Have to say it was a good Sunday of bowling for Hess, but maybe it was a very good September for this 51-year-old from Granger, Iowa.

Weber news

We mentioned Weber made the stepladder in the Senior Masters and even though in March he said he was retiring from the PBA Tour, he may be looking at a few trips when the PBA schedule is announced, which should be forthcoming very soon.

Weber said on BowlTV that he was still going to bowl and “if I get an invitation to the Tournament of Champions, I’ll bowl that.” Weber also said that he was thinking about the World Series of Bowling because he likes Detroit. He didn’t rule out an appearance in the U.S. Open or the Masters in 2022 as well.

Sounds like the bowling bug on the regular tour is still a part of Weber’s DNA, which isn’t surprising. It’s a lot like Phil Mickelson not quite ready to fully commit to the senior tour in golf.

My bowling writing colleague Jeff Richgels speculated in his writings this weekend that the famed Thunderbowl Lanes would logically be the WSOB site if the event is in Detroit as Weber suggested.

Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria plans to host Nov. 26-28. The prize fund of $50,000 guarantees a first-place price of $10,000 for winning the Deep South Scratch Shootout presented by Deep South Bowling.

There will be qualifying rounds on Nov. 26 and 27 with the finals on Nov. 26. The event is a 64-man single elimination format with best 2-of-3 match play.

Entry fee is $180 per squad and for the chance for that kind of money that’s a fairly reasonable entry fee.

The latest owners have done some nice things to the center. I was there in August for the Louisiana Hall of Fame bowling event and with 40 lanes, it looks like it could be a nice place for an event which has this possible magnitude.

Southern Impact

The Southern Impact Bowling Club had a doubles event Sunday at AMF All-Star in Kenner so that’s a good sign that bowling AMF and Colonial are back up and open. The SIBC is also prepping for their annual big October event, the Aaron Mercadel Scratch Singles Classic. That is set for AMF All-Star in Kenner on Oct. 9-10. We’ll get into that next time.

Hope you are all enjoying being back with your league friends these days at the bowling centers. Three weeks in and every so often I look like I know what I’m doing. That’s good. Back with you on Oct. 5. Until then, good luck and good bowling.