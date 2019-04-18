A pair of up-and-coming PGA Tour rookies and two players with vast Ryder Cup experience are the latest teams to commit to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Former LSU All-American and national player of the year Sam Burns will give the Zurich Classic which will be played April 25-28, some local flavor while teaming up with former Texas A&M star Cameron Champ.

Also committing to play are a couple of former majors winners Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell, who have combined to play in nine Ryder Cups.

Burns, a Shreveport native who won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top Division I player in 2017 before turning pro later that year, has four top-25 finishes this season.

Former U.S. Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk, Davis Love commit to playing in Zurich Classic The Zurich Classic of New Orleans received commitments Wednesday from the past two U.S. Ryder Cup captains, both of whom have won major champi…

He finished third in the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall when Champ claimed his first victory in just his ninth PGA Tour start.

Champ and Burns are two of the longer-driving players on Tour. Champ is the leader at 316.8 yards, while Burns is 19th with an average of 306.5 yards off the tee.

Stenson won both The Open Championship and the Olympic silver medal in 2016, while McDowell won the U.S. Open in 2010 and tied for second two years later.

Also committed are former high school teammates Keegan Bradley, who has a PGA Championship win, and Jon Curran.