It could be Belgium against Croatia in the World Cup Final. Or maybe France or England will be there. It’s incredible. No one predicted the quartet in the semifinals.
This is the first World Cup in all 21 versions stretching back to 1930 that neither Germany, Italy, Brazil nor Argentina are not in the final four.
Three of the four countries would have liked their chances of making the semifinals before a ball was kicked, but what is so surprising is that five of the six pre-tournament favorites are out.
The outlier is England, and I assure you nobody here in the United Kingdom expected they would still be in Russia now. Everything has fallen into place for them, and there is a growing belief they can emulate the team that lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966.
The English played their way into bracket play against Tunisia and Panama, arguably the two weakest opponents anyone faced in group play. Then having already qualified for the second round, they put out a reserve 11 against Belgium. Counterintuitively, by losing that game, because of how this topsy-turvy tournament panned out, it put them in the easier half of the draw.
As group winners Belgium had to beat Brazil in the quarterfinals and now play France, while England only had to see off Sweden and now take on Croatia. The English are within touching distance of the championship game having beaten Tunisia, Panama, Colombia and Sweden. It’s the easiest path imaginable at this level. For Sweden to advance to the World Cup it played France, Italy and the Netherlands.
But there is a saying in soccer that, “You can only beat what is put in front of you.” And England deserved its victory over the Swedes, controlling the game apart from a late spell when the Scandinavians gambled to rally from a two-goal deficit.
The match was similar to the first quarterfinal, France vs. Uruguay. Once the French went ahead, it was obvious that despite the individual skill of the South American team, collectively they would be unable to mount a comeback. Without his injured strike partner Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez was isolated and ineffective, and a 2-0 win for Les Blues was a fair result.
The most exciting clash in the past eight was Belgium’s 2-1 defeat of Brazil. If the Belgians’ opener was fortunate because the ball deflected off Brazilian defender Fernadinho, there was nothing lucky about the second. Kevin De Bruyne’s superlative shot rocketing into the net, another fantastic strike in a competition littered with wonderful goals. The Brazilians clawed one back and pressed for an equalizer, but the Red Devils held out and were worthy winners.
Croatia, meanwhile, progressed thanks to penalty kicks for the second successive time. They finished top of a tough group after impressive wins over Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland, but they have found the knockout stages tough going.
Croatia started well against host Russia but fell behind against the run of play. They fought back to tie, then took the lead in extra time, but Russia tied it sending the match to penalty kicks. Once again they held their nerve to win from 12 yards.
What do the semifinals have in store? Last week we correctly picked all four quarterfinal victors, but both of these could go either way. We have still only had one scoreless tie in the tournament, but we may have another in either high-stake contest.
France play Belgium Tuesday in St Petersburg and with the amount of creative attacking talent on the field it has the potential to be littered with goals: The French have Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann: the Belgians boast De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard.
It’s a chance for Belgium’s golden generation to finally achieve something, while the French, having already beaten Argentina and Uruguay, will be confident they can knock them out.
The Belgians are the only nation left to have won all their games in normal time, and I think this current crop hasthe experience to finally reach an international championship match.
Wednesday's semifinal in Moscow could be even tighter. The English's strength is set pieces, with the eight goals they have scored from corner kicks and free-kicks, the most since 1966. They don’t create many chances, but when they do, they make them count, converting 10 of their past 13 shots on target.
However in Rakitic and Modric, Croatia has two outstanding playmakers, both with the ability to threa passes that will penetrate the English back line. With back-to-back games going to extra time, there is a risk that fatigue will dull their edge, but even so I think they have enough to win.
Take the afternoons off from work or stream the games at your office. Don’t miss the few precious moments left of this riveting World Cup.