A look at the 85th Masters tournament heading into Saturday’s third round:
Leading: Justin Rose, the 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner, rallied from a 3-over par start on the first nine to shoot an even-par 72 and retain the lead at 7 under 137. His four-stroke first-round lead was trimmed to one over Masters rookie Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman.
Lurking: Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015 and the Texas Open last week, shot a 4 under 68 and is two strokes back at 5 under 139. Justin Thomas, who won The Players Championship in March, is three back.
Shot of the day: There were a ton of great shots, so how about a shot that got one of the golfers going? For Tony Finau it was his 216-yard second shot to eight feet for eagle on the 575-yard par-5 second hole. The eagle sparked his 6 under 66 to get him to 4 under 140.
From tough to over easy: Thursday’s scoring average was 74.523, the highest since the second round of the 2018 Masters (74.563). Friday’s scoring average was more than two full strokes lower (72.253). Only 12 players broke par Thursday compared to 35 Friday.
Cut day: The field of 88 players was trimmed to 54 players who made the cut at 147 (3 over). They were also within 10 strokes of the lead.
Incredible stat: The prize for biggest improvement from the first round to the second went to 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He struggled with distances on his irons Thursday and shot a 4 over 76, but was dialed in Friday. He shot a 5 under 67 with birdies on four of his last six holes. He only has the fourth-longest drive of the week, though at 345 yards.
From champ to cut: Five months after setting a Masters tournament record with a winning score of 20 under 268, Dustin Johnson couldn’t break par either round and missed the cut with scores of 74-75—149. The last defending Masters champion to miss the cut was Sergio Garcia in 2018.
All times CDT
Key parings and tee times:
12:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (140) and Xander Schauffele (140)
12:40 p.m.: Si Woo Kim (140) and Cameron Champ (140)
12:50 p.m.: Tony Finau (140) and Justin Thomas (140)
1 p.m.: Jordan Spieth (139) and Bernd Wiesberger (140)
1:10 p.m.: Brian Harman (138) and Marc Leishman (139)
1:20 p.m.: Justin Rose (137) and Will Zalatoris (138)
All times CDT
The last word: “I've been hyping myself up for this for two weeks. And I could have played the Match Play, I could have played Valspar, but I chose not to because I wanted to be ready for this golf tournament. I wasn't ready to play from a golf sharpness point of view, but I'd been putting all of my energy into getting ready to play. In some ways, I didn't know what to expect, but I've been preparing to be right here. From that point of view, that does feel good and doesn't overly surprise me.”
— First-round leader Justin Rose, who hadn’t played for a month before the Masters