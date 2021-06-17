Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.

“Miss Hogg, we’re going to win the national championship.”

That was an audacious promise coming from a player at a rural Class C school and made to a coach of a women’s basketball program that was four years old and hadn’t signed anyone from more than 100 miles away from Ruston.

But that player was Angela Turner. Sure enough, the Lady Techsters claimed not one but two national titles with two other Final Four appearances, establishing a tradition that kept the school among the sport’s elite into the 21st century.

“I don’t know what made me say that other than I believed it was true,” said Turner, the 1981 Final Four MVP when Tech took the AIAW championship and a Kodak All-America when the Techsters became the first NCAA women’s champion in 1982.

“When I dream, I dream big. … I didn’t see any reason why it couldn’t be us.”

More than four decades after making that memorable pledge to Tech coach Sonja Hogg, Turner’s can-do attitude — not to mention her versatile abilities topped by an ahead-of-its-time jump shot — have landed her in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

She’ll be honored in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Induction Celebration June 24-26 in Natchitoches.

Turner’s going in long after her playing days. But she’s fine with that.

“Better late than never,” said Turner, now Angela Turner Johnson, a soon-to-be 61-year-old grandmother who resides with her husband, Troy Johnson, in Carrollton, Texas.

Turner Johnson joins Hogg, then-associate head coach Leon Barmore and teammates Pam Kelly, Kim Mulkey and Janice Lawrence in the state’s athletics shrine in Natchitoches.

That’s just 32 miles from Saline in Bienville Parish and now-closed Shady Grove High School where Turner was a star player, averaging 30.9 points and 15.1 rebounds as a senior.

She was also valedictorian of the 17-member Class of 1978 along with being Miss Shady Grove and student council president.

It was all part of being an all-around student-athlete, which served her well.

In 1982, Turner Johnson was part of the first group of 10 female recipients of an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.

An honor student with a 3.35 GPA, she used the scholarship to earn a master’s degree in business from Tech and eventually became a CPA.

“Angela used basketball as a means to get a college education,” Hogg said. “You don’t hear much about anyone doing that these days, but back then there weren’t many pro opportunities for women.

“She got tremendous support from her parents. A.T. always had bigger plans than basketball.”

But it was basketball where Turner Johnson made a lasting impression.

A 5-foot-8 shooting guard, Turner Johnson first developed her skills playing against boys in backyards and school playgrounds. Her trademark jump shot came, she once said, because she was tired of the bigger boys blocking her layup attempts.

She went on to become a three-time Class C All-State pick before heading to Tech, where the school made history in winning the final AIAW title and first NCAA championship.

“A.T. and Pam were the cornerstones of our program,” Barmore said. “With those two, we knew we could accomplish just about anything.”

They went 74-9 in Turner Johnon’s first two seasons before winning it all the next two after an even greater influx of talent — most notably Mulkey and Lawrence — put them over the top.

Tech went 34-0 in 1980-81 with a 79-59 thumping of Tennessee in the title game and 35-1 the next season with a 10-point victory over Cheney State in the NCAA title game.

Included was a record 54-game winning streak that stood until UConn surpassed it in 2003.

“Back-to-back was something because we made history,” Turner Johnson said.

She had an opportunity to play professionally in Italy, but turned that down because she wanted to pursue her master’s degree.

“That was really important to me,” Turner Johnson said. “I didn’t feel like I necessarily had anything to prove even though I had come from a little Class C school.

“But I wanted to set an example for those that came after me.”