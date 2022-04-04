AUGUSTA, Ga. — The green jacket is golf’s ultimate status symbol.
It means you’re either a member of Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, or that you’re a Masters champion.
Or, in rare instances, both.
How did the green jacket come to be? Where does it come from? And how many do people like Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods or Nick Faldo have?
Here’s a primer:
When did the green jackets first appear? Augusta National members first got them in 1937, four years after the club opened. One of the ideas behind it was that Masters patrons could easily identify club members during tournament week and seek them out as “reliable sources of information.”
When were they first awarded to Masters champions? Sam Snead was the first Masters winner to receive a green jacket in 1949. Soon after, all previous Masters champions were retroactively given green jackets.
What style is the jacket? It’s single-breasted, and single vent, with the club logo stitched on the left chest and stamped on three brass buttons on each sleeve.
What color green is the green jacket? It’s a shade of rye green called Pantone 342.
Who makes the green jackets? Since 1967 they’ve been made by the Hamilton Tailoring Company in Cincinnati. And, no, they won’t sell you one “off the rack.”
Are there rules on wearing the green jacket? After winning the Masters, a champion can take the jacket with them for a year. After that, the jacket may only be worn on club grounds.
How many jackets do multiple Masters champions get? One. If a golfer wins the Masters again, their original jacket is brought out and put on them again for ceremonial reasons.
What does a green jacket cost? Multiple reports say the materials cost about $250. However, the few that have ever been auctioned off have gone for many times more. In 2013, the green jacket of inaugural Masters champion Horton Smith (1934 and 1936) sold for more than $682,000 at auction.