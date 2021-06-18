Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.

For new Villanova head basketball coach Steve Lappas, it was the first day of practice in Oct. 1992. He looked at his assistants and proclaimed, “Gentlemen, we have a problem.”

The assistants asked for clarification and Lappas accommodated them by answering, “our best player is that freshman over there.”

That “freshman" was Kerry Kittles, who was going to college in Philadelphia after being recruited out of New Orleans.

He was unknown nationally, not on anyone’s radar in the basketball-crazy Big East Conference, but he was an all-state performer and Class 5A MVP in Louisiana after leading St. Augustine High School to the state title.

That freshman became one of the all-time great players in Villanova and Big East history. Add a successful eight-year NBA career in the mix and it has led to Kittles’ induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches on June 26.

Kittles’ love for the game of basketball came during his elementary and middle school days participating in New Orleans Recreation Department leagues.

At the time he was also paying the trombone. The gangly teen could have easily made his mark in high school as a member of the famed St. Aug marching band, “The Marching 100.”

He made steady progress on the junior varsity basketball squad as a ninth grader. Quickly, he was one of the school’s better players as a sophomore and junior.

As a junior in 1991, he missed much of the regular season with a back injury but returned in time for the playoffs. St. Aug reached the Class 4A state final.

The Purple Knights fell 64-63 to Cohen High of New Orleans, which was led by McDonald’s All-American and eventual Georgetown signee Duane Spencer.

Legendary coach Bobby Knight used to say that “all players can hear you; the trick is to get them to listen to you.” Kittles was indeed a listener, according to his coach at St. Augustine.

Bernard Griffith directed St. Aug to three (1992, 1995 and 1999) of the school’s seven state basketball titles. He calls Kittles an “old soul” who looked directly in your mouth when talking to him.

“Kerry always looked like he was taking in every word you’d say to him,” Griffith said. “He did more than listen, he would also go to work.”

Griffith, who won 12 Catholic League Championships in his 18 years on the job, said Kittles’ work had quick returns.

“If you showed him how to execute the cross-over dribble,” he said, “he’d go home and work on it and return the next day as if he’d been doing it for years.”

When the 1991-92 season arrived, Kittles was more than a starter, he was ubdoubtedly one of the best players in the state.

Averaging 22.5 points, he led St. Aug to a 32-3 record and the Class 5A championship with a dominating 67-50 win over John Ehret.

Kittles was a first team all-metro and all-state selection. He was more proud that St. Aug was 66-5 over his last two seasons of prep basketball.

Kittles made his collegiate decision early during his senior year of high school, but Villanova coach Rollie Massimino surprisingly left for UNLV and was replaced by Lappas.

Understandably, Lappas, who had rebuilt the program at Manhattan, knew nothing about Kittles.

He never saw him play but “word of mouth” told him he should make a trip to the Crescent City to convince this prized recruit that Philadelphia was the place where he should play college basketball.

It turned out to be the most important recruiting trip of Lappas’ tenure at Villanova.

“In the end I picked Villanova because it fit all of my criteria,” Kittles said. “It was a small Catholic institution, its games were on television. I could play right away and the biggest factor was its graduation rate.”

Kittles made good on those assets. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Villanova and turned out to be one of the greatest players in school history.

“He was the smartest player I ever coached,” Lappas said. “He understood the game and unlike a lot of really great, talented players he knew how to play without the ball.

“Most guys, especially guards, they have to have the ball in their hands. Kerry was as good off the ball as he was with the ball.”

Kittles helped Villanova to its first NIT title as a sophomore and a year later it won the 1995 Big East tournament with him winning MVP honors.

That came after he was voted the Big East player of the year, averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists to beat out future NBA stars Allen Iverson and Ray Allen.

“Once I saw what I could do in my sophomore year, I just got hungrier for more and more success," Kittles said. "I worked harder and harder between my sophomore and junior seasons. No doubt it was good times."

Ordinarily, Kittles’ 1995 dream season wouold have been the perfect time to “take the money and run.”

But true to his penchant for being different from the crowd, Kittles returned to Villanova for his senior year even though he likely would have been a lottery pick.

“It was simple. … The NBA wasn’t going anywhere,” he said. “I felt like the money and that experience would be there for me and there was no need to rush.

“I knew I could play against those guys. I was just enjoying the college experience. I wanted it to continue and have fun, and all of the NBA lifestyle would be there the following year.”

His senior season saw the Wildcats ranked as high as second in the nation. Kittles averaged 20 points a game, was an All-Big East selection and a consensus first team All-American.

Kittles left Villanova with his name on 15 school records. He is the Wildcats’ all-time leader in points (2,243) and steals (277) and his No. 30 jersey was retired in 1998.

The kid from New Orleans had made his mark in the college basketball mecca of Philadelphia. However, the institution made a lasting impression on one of its most decorated student-athletes.

While competing and excelling at the highest level of collegiate basketball competition, Kittles said he had the ultimate college experience: a time when he was on his own, making big decisions, discovering who he was.

His time at Villanova were four of the most important years of his life, he said, considering the relationships he made and his connection to the university.

“I’m still connected to the school as a member of the Board of Trustees; that means more to me than the basketball honors, records and awards," he said.

Kittles was picked eighth overall in the 1996 NBA draft by the then-New Jersey Nets. He quickly made an impact by setting franchise and NBA rookie marks with 158 3-point field goals made in averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The 1997-98 season was his best as a pro statistically with career-highs in points (17.2), rebounds (4.7), 3-point percentage (41.8%) and free throw percentage (80.8%).

During his eight-year career, Kittles played in The NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons when the Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002 and San Antonio Spurs in 2003.

Knee injuries cut short Kittles’ NBA career, but he started 455 of 507 games and averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

Being inducted into his home state’s Hall of Fame means his life has come full circle.

“I think a lot about my coaches at St. Aug — Bernard Griffith, Cliff Barthe’ and my junior varsity coach, John Charles,” Kittles said. “They took a young kid and morphed him into a really confident, and almost bullet-proof athlete and young man on and off the court. The tough love and discipline prepared me for life.”

It also prepared him for a short stint as an assistant coach at Princeton even though he’s now focused on fatherhood. Kittles and his wife, Adria, reside in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, with their four daughters and a son.

“I love basketball, it’s in my blood. … However, there’s other stuff running through my veins,” Kittles said. “I’ve always wanted to explore more.

“I love to travel and being exposed to cultures all over the world,” he added. “I want that for my children because being a good father and husband is so very important. You’ve got to make sure that balance is right.”