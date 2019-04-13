HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo liked the big plays on offense, the improved physicality of his defense and the play of all four of his quarterbacks.
What he liked most was what he didn’t see.
“We had no turnovers in 40 minutes,” Scelfo said at the conclusion of the Lions' 65-play scrimmage to cap spring practice Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
Turnovers plagued the Lions at times in last year’s 4-7 campaign, Scelfo’s first. He admitted he’d like to see his defense forcing some interceptions and fumbles, but Saturday’s performance was more indicative of better execution on offense.
“Defensively you want to see turnovers happen, but also I know turnovers a lot of times are a product of not taking care of the football," he said. "We took care of the football.
“I didn’t like the penalties. I liked the fact we had some guys show up and make big plays. I liked the energy. We got tired in the course of it and I think it showed a little bit on the offensive line but I thought our execution was pretty crisp.”
Scelfo opened the scrimmage with a double pass, on which quarterback Chason Virgil threw a long lateral to former quarterback Lorenzo Nunez, who threw back to Virgil for a 28-yard gain. Nunez has made a permanent switch to wide receiver but Scelfo didn’t rule out continuing to use Nunez’s multiple talents.
Virgil, meanwhile, is battling Arkansas transfer Cole Kelley and another newcomer, Mason Schucker, for the starting job. Virgil led the Southland Conference in passing yardage with 3,034 but threw 13 interceptions and also had problems fumbling.
In addition to his 28-yard reception, he completed nine of 14 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 22-yard scoring play to Juwan Petit-Frere and connected with Nunez for a 28-yard score on the final play of the day.
“I think I did OK, it could be a lot better,” Virgil said. “The way we finished spring was really good. This is our second year in the system, so we try to make strides in a big way and I think we did that.
“I definitely feel like a different guy. Last year I was still in my shell because I was new. This year I’m more open with the guys in the locker room; they’re all my brothers. I’ve taken a leadership role and trying to build myself in that area.”
Petit-Frere led all receivers with five catches for 74 yards. Former Karr transfer Anthony Spurlock caught three for 82 yards, including a leaping catch for 50 yards, the day’s longest play. Jac’quo Price caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Schucker, who completed eight of 14 for 77 yards and Kelley was seven of 17 for 73, with two drops.
It was obvious Scelfo wanted to get the passing game as much work as possible as only five running were called.
Defensively, linebacker Tre Spann stood out with numerous pass breakups and bringing down Petit-Frere in the open field.
Scelfo said the Lions emerged injury-free although defensive back Xavier Lewis was shaken up and wide receiver Austin Mitchell suffered a twisted ankle.
The Lions made one of two field-goal attempts, with Nathan Holliday missing a 32-yard attempt and Lane Perrin connecting on a 41-yarder.
“Chasen handled the offense well, executed things,” Scelfo said. “He had one issue with the center, a false start, but penalties form that standpoint were minimal. Cole (Kelley) overthrew a couple of balls but we’ll get them the more those guys play together.
“The defensive line, we rotated a lot of guys. We’re doing much better getting up the field and playing more physical. That’s a reflection of (defensive line) coach (Ray) Monica. We need more production from more guys. It’s a place where you roll a lot of guys through. Depth is critical.”