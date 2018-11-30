The forecast is for 27 degrees with snow Saturday for Cheney, Washinton, site of Nicholls State's second-round FCS playoff game at Eastern Washington.
However, Nicholls State coach Tim Rebowe said that is not a concern. Neither is what some would call Eastern Washington's Roos Stadium's hideous red field.
That the Colonels, 6-0 at home this season, have played only one road game since Oct. 27 — at Houston Baptist on Nov. 3 — has Rebowe wondering about his team, he said.
“We've been in the comforts of home, so I think that's going to be our biggest concern,” he said. “Staying focused throughout the trip. And, (Eastern Washington) is good at home.”
Like No. 13-ranked Nicholls State (9-3), No. 3 Eastern Washington is unbeaten at home, having gone 5-0. The Eagles (9-2) received a first-round bye while the Colonels were advancing past San Diego 49-30 last week.
Of more concern to Rebowe is Eastern Washington's dynamic, well-balanced offense, which ranks second in the nation at 553.2 yards per game. The Eagles are averaging 45.2 points, fourth nationally, and they are ninth in rushing.
Eastern Washington is headed by quarterback Eric Barriere who has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 1,503 yards, 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also has rushed for 453 yards.
“He is a really good passer and a really good runner,” defensive coordinator Tommy Ribacki said. “And, then they have a stable of running backs.”
Sam McPherson has rushed for 1,008 yards at 7.8 yards per carry. However, the Spartans have two others who have rushed for 492 and 560, each averaging 6.5 yards per carry or better. And, receiver Nsimba Webster has 60 catches for 1,021 yards and six touchdowns.
Rebowe said it isn't anything his team hasn't seen the past two seasons.
“I think they are comparable to some teams in (the Southland Conference) we've faced this year and even over the last couple of years,” he said. “But even passing teams like Sam Houston, like San Diego, they want to run the ball. I thought this year, our defensive line has done a really good job slowing down some good running programs.”
And, that has made opponents one-dimensional, increasing Nicholls State's chances of winning. The Colonels held San Diego to 9 yards rushing in the first-round game last week. That appears unlikely this week.
However, what Rebowe's team also has is an offense that is capable of answering the Eagles. Led by quarterback Chase Fourcade, the Southland Conference's player of the year, Nicholls State has averaged 45.8 points the past five games, since a 28-12 loss at Abilene Christian on Oct. 13.
Wide receiver Damion Jeanpierre, Fourcade's teammate at Rummel High, said the turnaround came after offensive coordinator Rob Christophel started “letting us play” on offense.
“He's letting Chase play, staying out of his head, and he's been calling great plays,” Jeanpierre said.
The Colonels had a bye week after the Abilene game, and Rebowe said the team regrouped physically and mentally. That's when it was decided to open things up for Nicholls State's plethora of playmakers.
“Sometimes as a coach, you just have to get out of the way and don't screw them up,” Rebowe said.
The result has been very fast starts, which has opponents playing from behind. That in itself can make a team play one-dimensional and abandon the run in favor of the pass.
“We feel starting fast helps our defense,” running back Dontell Taylor said. “Our energy goes over to the defense.”
The winner will play the winner of Saturday's No. 6 California-Davis vs. Northern Iowa game on Dec. 8.