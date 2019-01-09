It has developed into the premier basketball rivalry in the Sun Belt Conference.
Since Georgia State joined the Sun Belt prior to the 2013-14 season, the Panthers and UL-Lafayette have combined to win three of the five league titles in both the regular season and in the SBC postseason tournament. The Cajuns finished atop the league with the Panthers second last year, and GSU won the tournament title after a short-handed UL-Lafayette team was upset in a semifinal loss that prevented another expected final-game matchup.
In the last five years, the Cajuns (122) and the Panthers (121) have the most wins of any Sun Belt team.
The players and the coaches both know the importance. So do the league and its followers, a point emphasized with the two teams featured in the league’s February national-network showcase when they meet at the Cajundome.
Before that, the Cajuns (10-5, 1-1) and the Panthers (11-4, 2-0) meet at 6 p.m. (CST) Thursday at GSU’s Sports Arena in Atlanta in UL-Lafayette’s first conference road test of the year.
“No question these two teams have been at the top of the league, it’s been that way for a while,” said UL-Lafayette assistant coach Michael Murphy. “The games are very, very competitive. There’s a different level of gamesmanship for these two games, as it should be.”
With the vagaries of the Sun Belt schedule, Thursday’s game will mark the third straight time the teams have met on GSU’s home court. The teams played only once last year, when the Panthers gave the Cajuns one of their two league losses in a 16-2 conference season.
Georgia State has won the last five meetings between the teams even though UL-Lafayette finished four games ahead of the Panthers in last year’s final league standings.
Both enter Thursday with solid records, but both have also been on a roller-coaster seasons. The Panthers, who lost to Cincinnati in last year’s NCAA first round, have impressive road wins over Georgia and Alabama and won their first two conference road games over Texas-Arlington and Texas State last weekend. But GSU also has had 25-point losses to both Liberty and Creighton.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, are still reeling from the season-ending injury to second-leading scorer and top outside shooting threat Malik Marquetti, even though they’ve won two of three since that time. UL-Lafayette lost its home conference opener by double digits to an Arkansas State team that had a losing overall record, but bounced back in a 75-61 home win over Little Rock on Saturday.
That win was paced by the 45-point, 11-rebound performance of senior forward JaKeenan Gant, who turned in the nation’s third-highest scoring total of the season and the highest that didn’t include double-digit 3-point baskets. The Georgia native goes into Thursday’s game as the lone player in Division I averaging 18 points (18.5), seven rebounds (7.7) and three blocked shots (3.0) per game.
But Gant was the only Cajun to score more than 11 points in Saturday’s win over the Trojans, and the rest of the UL-Lafayette team combined to shoot under 26 percent from the floor. The Cajuns haven’t shot 43 percent in any of their last five games despite winning three of those.
They did have 10 3-pointers on Saturday, the most in that five-game stretch.
“We’re going to have to have shooters step up,” said Murphy, who is part of a Cajun staff filling in for head coach Bob Marlin while he attends to family health issues. “Georgia State is going to play a lot of zone and they’re very balanced scoring wise.”
The Panthers have five twin-digit scorers led by reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year D’Marcus Simonds (18.6), and go into Thursday having won four in a row and eight of their last 10 including the road conference openers.
UL-LAFAYETTE (10-5, 1-1) at GEORGIA STATE (11-4, 2-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.
WHERE: GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta, Ga.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9
UL-Lafayette basketball story for THU