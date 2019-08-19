For the first time in Chason Virgil’s collegiate career, he gets to build on what he learned the year before. For the first time, he gets to experience a little consistency.
Virgil’s college career began as a quarterback at Fresno State under coach Tim DeRuyter in 2016. The Bulldogs were a successful program that only two years earlier sent Derek Carr to the Oakland Raiders as a second-round NFL draft pick. Virgil became the third freshman in program history to throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season and was seventh nationally in yards passing among FBS freshmen.
But the team didn’t match his success and after a losing season, DeRuyter was out and Jeff Tedford was in for Virgil’s sophomore year.
Tedford was an offensive-minded coach with a background in quarterbacks. But Virgil lost his starting job three games into the year and elected to transfer closer to his home in Texas after the season. He found a new home at Southeastern.
The whiplash didn’t stop there. Less than a month after arriving in Hammond, Virgil once again lost his coach when SLU coach Ron Roberts suddenly resigned and took a job at UL.
Two weeks later, Frank Scelfo held his introductory news conference at Strawberry Stadium.
For those keeping score, that’s four coaches and four playbooks before Virgil took a snap in his junior season.
So in 2019, more than any love of the game or excitement at the possibilities of a new season, Virgil is just happy to know what to expect for a change.
“I feel a lot more prepared,” he said. “Just coming to Southeastern, it was my fourth offense in my years in college. Just to be able to be in the same offense for a second year I feel gives me a little bit more confidence.”
The biggest advantage to having a Year 2 in a single offense is that Virgil doesn’t have to learn what to do. Instead, he can learn why he’s doing it and focus on how best to get it done.
That could spell trouble for Southland Conference defenses. Virgil didn’t have much issue executing during his first season.
Virgil threw for a Southland-best 3,034 yards and ranked ninth in in the FCS in both total yards and completions per game (22.55). After only one season, he already ranks in SLU’s top 10 in most single-season categories.
Going into this season, Virgil made a concerted effort to work on his scrambling ability. He saw several missed opportunities in 2018 to run for the first down that he'd like to take advantage of in 2019.
For Scelfo — who helped shaped quarterbacks like Blake Bortles in Jacksonville; Nick Foles and Tom Savage at Arizona; and Patrick Ramsey, J.P. Losman and Shaun King at Tulane — this season is less about opening up the playbook than it is letting Virgil succeed in what he already does well and correct what he doesn’t.
SLU gave up six defensive touchdowns last season, all of which came out of Virgil's hands: three interceptions and three fumbles in the end zone.
Scelfo said Virgil is doing a better job of learning from his mistakes and not letting them grow into habits.
“It’s not so much expanding but executing better,” Scelfo said. “That’s what he’s doing a better job of. … Instead of high and wide, he’s hitting that guy. Instead of missing this read, he’s hitting the read. Instead of not reading his coverage, he’s reading it. It’s not so much about expanding things or getting new stuff. It’s about getting better at what you do.”
But where Virgil took the biggest steps this offseason came away from the field. Another benefit of already knowing the playbook is that it gives him more time to get to know his teammates.
Scelfo was blunt in saying the Lions had a fragmented and at times leaderless culture last season. Virgil struggled to take control of a locker room he walked into just eight months earlier.
That doesn’t seem to be the case this time around.
“It’s hard to step into a new system, and when you’re learning it, (the rest of the team) is learning it,” Virgil said. "It’s hard to build a relationship. We were still learning what we were supposed to be doing. I think at times during the season, later in the season, we got to the point where we started to understand why we were doing what we were doing.”