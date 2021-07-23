One year late ... amid a state of emergency in Japan ... with few spectators — or, in most cases, none at all ... the Summer Games are upon us.

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics are here. The opening ceremony was set to air live at 5:55 a.m. Friday on NBC — but if that's just way too early for you, fear not. The prime-time replay is at 6:30 p.m., also on NBC.

That we're here at all is either a moment of triumph or an incredible display of hubris, depending on your point of view. But as our own Scott Rabalais puts it, once the games get underway, we all seem to forget the worst of the Olympics — the scandals, IOC corruption, the strange circumstances — and marvel at the athletic achievements we're sure to see.

And as our own Rod Walker notes here, there's something missing. Or, more accurately, someone missing. Sha'Carri Richardson was poised to be the breakout star of these games. Instead, she's back home in the U.S., and we're all missing out.

MONDO DUPLANTIS:

A Lafayette High and former LSU star, Duplantis already holds the indoor and outdoor world records in the pole vault — at 21 years old.

Watching Mondo excel at a young age was quite a sight, our Robin Fambrough notes. He still serves as an inspiration to local athletes.

Why, then, is Mondo Duplantis competing for Sweden instead of Team USA? Because of deep family ties. But he's still a Louisiana guy at heart.

JuVAUGHN HARRISON:

This former LSU jumper — the son of a Jamaican-born track athlete, himself a late bloomer from Huntsville, Alabama — will compete in a rare combo of events, the triple jump and high jump. No American has done that in the same Summer Olympics since Jim Thorpe.

Sheldon Mickles tells Harrison's story.

MICHAEL CHERRY:

Former LSU standout Michael Cherry waited 1,822 agonizing days for a chance to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic track and field team. So when the opportunity finally came on the evening of June 27, a year later because of the COVID pandemic, the seven-time LSU All-American seized the opportunity.

Sheldon Mickles tells his story.

SYLVIA FOWLES:

The former LSU All-American has made her mark as an all-time great in the WNBA, a champion and an MVP. Now, in these Olympics, she goes for a fourth gold medal. Scott Rabalais reflects on one of the best.

Also: Seimone Augustus isn't at this year's Olympics, having retired after an illustrious career that made her one of Baton Rouge's greatest athletes ever. But as Robin Fambrough notes, her three Olympic gold medals have left us with great memories.

MORGAN LELEUX:

The All-American pole vaulter at both Georgia and UL Ragin' Cajuns is here to reach the victory stand at the Tokyo Olympics. She knows all eyes will be watching TV back home in New Iberia, and she wants to give them something to cheer.

We've got more stories on the way. Stick with us, and enjoy the games.