The Southern Bowling Congress tournament began and ended all in the same weekend.
An event that was scheduled for four weekends at All-Star Lanes and Circle Bowl in Baton Rouge bowled its first weekend Saturday and Sunday and canceled the final three weekends of an event that was to see over 600 five-man teams from a nine-state area come to Baton Rouge and compete in team, doubles and singles for a total purse of over $125,000.
All this was, of course, because of issues dealing with the coronavirus.
The teams that bowled this weekend, which went ahead primarily for those that had already arrived in Baton Rouge, competed for a pro-rated prize fund. The remainder of the entry fees will be refunded. Reportedly, there were several impressive scores which we will get to you in the future.
The Greater Baton Rouge USBC and Visit Baton Rouge spent a lot of time and money bidding for this event that would have filled a lot of hotel rooms and restaurants with people over the next month. Now the local association, which hosts for the SBC, must go through the process of getting entry money back to team captains and close the books on this event.
This is just a start of the things in the bowling world that have been affected.
High school bowling
Thankfully, the regular season was pretty much completed this past week, but as many of you are aware, the LHSAA announced Friday that all championships are postponed. That includes the bowling playoffs, which were scheduled to start Sunday.
The LHSAA Executive Committee is expected to meet April 7-8 to discuss the LHSAA’s direction. However, after Sunday night’s announcement by the CDC urging a group limit of 50 people, the chances of any championships this school year seem dim.
The power rankings were updated Sunday, and the undefeated teams are the top three with Central of Baton Rouge (11-0) No. 1 in the boys/coed division, multiple state champion Brother Martin (12-0) No. 2 and Central Lafourche (12-0) No. 3. Denham Springs, which had a great year at 10-2, finished
No. 4. Catholic-Baton Rouge and Jesuit finished in the top 10.
There are four undefeated teams in the top 10 of the girls March 10 rankings. Archbishop Chapelle (11-0), H. L. Bourgeois (12-0) and Airline of Bossier City (12-0) are the top three, with Lafayette High sixth at 10-0. Dutchtown is the top Baton Rouge-area team at No. 4, with East Ascension fifth.
We were really looking forward to the championship round this year scheduled for the first time at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
PBA World Championships
There was an actual live sports event on Sunday — the PBA World Championships — and FS1 and broadcasters Dave Ryan, Randy Pedersen and guest analyst Norm Duke made the most of showcasing a bowling major that was rolled in Las Vegas with only family members on hand in the crowd.
This was supposed to be the start of five straight days/nights of live bowling from the World Series of Bowling at South Point, but the PBA was able to get the World Championships on Friday to the final five for a live show Sunday and postponed three other title shows that still had 16 bowlers and bracket play to go before getting a television field.
FS1 gave the show an extra half-hour, making it two and a half hours, allowing the broadcasters to do a worthy pre-game show and a post-final match show that there usually isn’t time for.
In the end, Jason Belmonte, who has become the greatest to play the game, won his 13th major and $150,000 with a 213-190 win over Anthony Simonsen. Belmonte won the world championship for the third straight year, but it was the first tournament the Australian won with his wife and kids on hand to watch.
The USBC Masters scheduled at the end of the month is postponed, and there is no chance the PBA Playoffs will start in early April as scheduled.
Local leagues
As of late Monday afternoon, Circle Bowl and All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge, Premier Lanes in Gonzales and the Lafayette bowling centers have suspended their league bowling beginning Tuesday after the latest state government announcements. House in New Orleans also have postponed leagues, including Westside, Colonial, and AMF All-Star Lanes.
We do have tournament results from the latest former BR Tournament (now the SueBRaud Tournament) and youth state that completed before all the issues began in our state. We will get you those results and more updates regarding what happens to local leagues when we join you March 31. Until then, stay safe, good luck and good bowling.