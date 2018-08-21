At this point there are no more philosophies to be taught or personnel to be installed.
The product seen when Louisiana-Monroe takes the field against Southeastern Louisiana for the 2018 season opener is wholly that of Matt Viator.
After two years of rebuilding — and decidedly improving — the ULM brand, Viator has the Warhawks running the way he wants them.
It is, in all facets, Viator’s program.
So far, that’s resulted in an improvement each of the past two seasons, with ULM going from the 1-7 conference record Viator inherited to 3-5 in 2016 to 4-4 last year that tied the Warhawks for fifth in the Sun Belt Conference. They were even able to beat in-state rival Louisiana-Lafayette for the first time since 2013. Possibly more impressive was the toppling of Appalachian State.
But 2018 could be the final step in determining if Viator — a coach with a reputation for building programs into consistent winners — can break into the upper echelon of the Sun Belt.
“What takes time is that trust between coaches and players and getting the system in and getting them to buy into it. I think they have,” Viator said. “It’s been a lot of fun. Judging by the summers — this is the third summer — we’re so much farther along now than this point two summers ago. It’s been a lot of fun watching them.”
Not much remains of the dark days before Viator arrived.
In the past two years, he brought in a new coaching staff, upgraded facilities and went through the process of bringing in his own players. Only 24 members of the current roster played for ULM in 2015 before he arrived.
Senior outside linebacker David Griffith was never ashamed of playing for the losing Warhawks back then, but that doesn’t mean it was much fun, either.
The change of attitude, not only inside the program but also in the fan base, has been stark.
Recruiting is easier, ticket sales are up and even something as basic walking into practice every day is more enjoyable than it was just a few years ago.
“It’s just a lot of things that weren’t getting done at that time are getting done now,” Griffith said. “Everything (Viator) said he was going to do for us has been done. He’s working to get us brand new, state-of-the-art equipment, the best nutrition plan he can get us, the best equipment, the best training. … They aren’t the most important things, but those are things that help your team be successful.”
It's been 13 years since ULM won its only Sun Belt championship in its 17 seasons as a member, sharing the title with Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas State in 2005.
This season may be the Warhawks’ best chance at retaking the top of the standings. They were picked to finish second in the Western Division behind Arkansas State. And with the new addition of a championship game this season, ULM doesn’t have to worry about competing with Appalachian State and Troy on the other side of the conference until December.
But despite all of those improvements, Viator isn’t settling for anything he’s seen so far.
“We have to be more consistent week to week in terms of what we’re doing as opposed to what we did last year,” Viator said. “When you watch us, I don’t think we competed every Saturday at the level you have to compete at. If you’re going to be one of the top teams in any league, you have to have that competitive spirit.”
ULM at a glance
LAST SEASON: 4-8 (4-4 Sun Belt)
COACH: Matt Viator (third year, 8-16)
LEADER: The Warhawks were encouraged by what they saw out of quarterback Caleb Evans in his sophomore year, when he threw for 2,868 yards and 17 touchdowns. A preseason All-Sun Belt second-team selection means expectations are even higher as a junior.
RETURNING: The most valuable returner in Monroe? The offense. The entire offense. The Warhawks return 9 of 11 starters from a 2017 team that finish second in the league in both scoring and total yards.
BREAKOUT: Derrick Gore was middle of the pack in his first year after transferring from Alabama in terms of rushing production (48.8 yards per game). But with so many weapons around him, defenses could easily lose track of him, opening the door for big numbers.
ISSUE: ULM is still unproven. The Warhawks have seen massive improvement under Viator so far, but reaching into the next level of the Sun Belt is a big step to take.
OUTLOOK: If ULM is ever going to challenge some of the league’s top programs, this is the year. A powerful offense and a rejuvenated spirit around Monroe has all but washed away the horrors of the pre-Viator era.