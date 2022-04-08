A look at the 86th Masters tournament heading into the weekend:
Leading: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 5-under par 67 Friday to take a five-stroke lead over four other players heading into the weekend. That group includes first-round leader Sungjae Im and defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.
Lurking: 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson flirted with the lead early before shooting a 1 over 73. Still, the former world No. 1 is tied for sixth at 2 under and still with a chance if Scheffler falters.
Shot of the day: Stewart Cink aced the par-3 16th hole, getting a bear hug from his caddie Reagan, his son, in celebration. Cink’s hole-in-one is the 23rd ever at 16. There have been only nine aces on Augusta National’s other three par threes combined.
Interesting stat: Scheffler is the sixth player to take a five-stroke lead into the final two rounds. Four of the previous five went on to win the Masters: Herman Keiser, 1946; Jack Nicklaus, 1975; Raymond Floyd, 1976; and Jordan Spieth, 2015. Only Harry Cooper in 1936 failed to hold the lead, finishing one stroke behind Horton Smith.
What was the cut? Fifty-two players made the cut at 4 over 148 (low 50 and ties advanced). It was the highest cut number at the Masters since 2018.
Where’s Tiger? Tiger Woods followed up his first-round 71 with a 2 over 74. He’s in a tie for 19th at 1 over 145. The five-time Masters champion made the cut for the 22nd straight time in the Masters dating back to his first win in 1997 and his 23rd time in 24 appearances.
Where’s LSU’s Tiger? Headed home. Sam Burns birdied the 18th hole to finish 5 over but missed the cut by one on rounds of 75 and 74. It was Burns’ first Masters appearance.
Live from Augusta National: Saturday’s TV and online coverage
9:15 a.m. Featured Groups Masters.com
9:30 a.m. Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com
10 a.m. Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
10:45 a.m. Amen Corner Live Masters.com
11:30 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com
2 p.m. Round 3 coverage CBS, Masters.com
All times CDT
Featured groups and tee times
9:30 a.m. Viktor Hovland (148) and Min Woo Lee (148)
10:30 a.m. Tony Finau (146) and Cameron Champ (147)
Noon Kevin Kisner (145) and Tiger Woods (145)
1 p.m. Collin Morikawa (143) and Will Zalatoris (143)
1:50 p.m. Scottie Scheffler (136) and Charl Schartzel (141)
All times CDT
The last word
“If anyone has worse numbers than me on the greens this week, I would actually feel sorry for him because my putting this week is absolutely disgusting. I've wanted to bury my putter several times. It's definitely a love/hate relationship, and there's a lot of hate at the moment.”
— Tyrell Hatton, who is tied for 23rd going into the weekend despite being tied for last in the field in putting