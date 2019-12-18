Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo is once again accentuating the “L” in SLU on national signing day.
The Lions signed 16 players to national letters of intent Wednesday, 13 of them in-state prospects. Together with a heavy influx of local talent last season, the Louisiana-born Scelfo is building a program of home-state heroes.
“We’re recruiting Louisiana first,” Scelfo said. “We want to make our presence known. We want to establish our brand here. I like the quality of guys we’ve got. They’re better than advertised.”
Nothing establishes a brand like success, and the Lions delivered in Scelfo’s second season. SLU went 8-5 in a season that included the school’s third playoff appearance and first since 2014. Scelfo credited last year’s signing class with solidifying depth and establishing the culture he wanted as SLU improved drastically from 4-7 in his first season.
“We’ll regroup our roster, evaluate the current squad, plug in these guys and now we can position-target certain players (in February),” Scelfo said. “We’re still behind. When I got here, we had only 42 on scholarship.
“We have that race to maturity we went through with our freshmen last year, but we played so many of them, we feel a whole lot better about them. The offseason is going to be huge but they know what the expectations are. They embrace them.”
Heavy junior-college signings from previous years left the Lions with large senior classes. Scelfo said 23 players will depart the program, and he wants to supplement more with high school players. Of Wednesday’s class, 13 are high school players and three from junior colleges.
The Lions went heavy on defensive backs, bringing in three cornerbacks (Loreauville’s Zy Alexander, Westgate’s Blayen Delahoussaye and Port Allen’s Edward Wilson) and three safeties (Mandeville’s Jack Henderson, Helen Cox’s Jacoby Wells and Kennedy’s Taquan Thomas).
The offensive linemen include Jhy Orgeron of South Lafourche, Noah Devlin of De La Salle, Patterson’s Javin Turner and John Allen of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. The Lion also signed three defensive linemen.
“Those are areas you always have to go find guys,” Scelfo said. “We saw what happened with injuries, especially in the secondary, there wasn’t a lot of depth there.”
Five signees — Wells, Allen defensive ends Tijuane Bolton and Rodney Shopsher and tight end Ivan Drobocky will be eligible to enroll early and participate in spring practice.
Quarterback will be addressed with one signee in February, Scelfo said. The Lions lose a prolific, record-breaking passer in Chason Virgil and have three holdovers: including Cole Kelley, who saw significant action in every game in 2019; Mason Schucker; and Jordan Loving.
“We’re not in a hurry, and we feel good about the three we’ve got,” Scelfo said. “We want to make sure we get the right guy. The wrong guy can mess up the room and the team. To take one just to take one is the wrong way to look at it.”
Southeastern Louisiana Football – 2020 Signing Class
Zy Alexander – CB – 6-3 – 175 – Loreauville, La. – Loreauville HS
John Allen – OL – 6-1 – 320 – Copiah-Lincoln CC/Forest Hill HS*
Tijuane Bolton – DE – 6-3 – 245 – New Augusta, Miss. – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Perry
Central HS*
Blayne Delahoussaye – CB – 5-10 – 160 – New Iberia, La. – Westgate HS
Noah Devlin – OL – 6-3 – 290 – New Orleans, La. – De La Salle HS
Ivan Drobocky – TE – 6-4 – 230 – Bowling Green, Ky. – IMG Academy*
Jack Henderson – S – 6-3 – 205 – Mandeville, La. – Mandeville HS
Kamron Johnson – DL – 6-4 – 210 – Saraland, Ala. – Saraland HS
Cam Jones – WR – 6-2 -185 – Gonzales, La. – East Ascension HS
Jack Landry – PK – 5-9 – 160 – New Orleans, La. – Brother Martin HS
Jhy Orgeron – OL – 6-4 – 270 – Galliano, La. – South Lafourche HS
Rodney Sopsher – DL – 6-1 – 275 – Amite, La. – Southwest Mississippi CC/Amite HS*
Taquan Thomas – S – 6-0 – 190 – New Orleans, La. Kennedy HS
Javin Turner – OL – 6-2 – 285 – Patterson, La. – Patterson HS
Jacoby Wells – S – 6-1 – 200 – Harvey, La. – Helen Cox HS*
Edward Wilson – CB – 5-11 – 175 – Port Allen, La. – Port Allen HS
* Eligible for spring practice