The Louisiana teams went 12-3 against Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee over the weekend in the inaugural Louisiana Challenge Baseball Tournament. And on the final day of play, it was two teams from Louisiana who remained standing to play for the championship — Pedal Valves the the 2016 and 2017 American Legion state champion and Gauthier Amedee, the 2018 state champion.
Pedal Valves had to rally for four runs in the sixth inning to beat the host Wombats 6-4.
Colby McWilliams tied the game at 3 with an RBI single, but after Kolby Bourgeois singled, Cory Cook sealed the win with a three-run home run to left field.
“I was just ready for anything,” Cook said. “I knew they were going to come first pitch off speed because they did it, like, every other at-bat. So I was just sitting on a curveball.”
Cook said he and his teammates were pushing for the rally.
“We were talking in the dugout,” he said. “We got a couple of guys on base, and then we got some big hits.”
Pedal Valves coach Danny Riehm said he learned a lot about his team over the weekend.
“I think we learned that we can compete with really good ballclubs,” Riehm said. “To be honest, going into this we hadn’t really played enough quality competition to know. That was really what everybody wanted.
"Really, this felt like a regional (tournament). It was really good competition. We built a lot of inner-team confidence. For the teams to come from all over the South and for this to be an all-Louisiana matchup really is a testament to the quality of baseball in the state.”
Pedal Valves had to beat the Houma-based Southland Hogs 5-4 in the morning semifinal to advance to the final. Gauthier Amedee defeated the Bryant (Arkansas) Black Sox 5-3 in the semifinals.
The Cardinals and the Wombats were scoreless through four innings. Pedal Valves starter Avery Schexnaydre allowed two hits. Gauthier Amedee starter Blaise Foote also gave up two hits, but walked three and hit two batters, forcing him to get out of a few jams.
Pedal Valves finally broke through in the fifth when Gavin Freeman was hit by a pitch, Nick Lorio singled and Cook walked to load the bases. Steve Klein hit a sharply hit ball to the right of Gauthier Amedee first baseman Teddy Webb, who flipped the ball to Schexnayder — but the run scored.
Gauthier Amedee seemed to regain control in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs on two hits. Trey Webb followed Layton Lee’s lead-off walk with a double for one run. Grant Griffin then walked and scored on Mason Zeringue's double.
But Pedal Valves came back in the top of the sixth. Gauthier Amedee tried four pitchers to stop the rally, but the damage was done. The Wombats added a run in the final inning thanks to a walk, a passed ball and a Cardinals error.