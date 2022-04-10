AUGUSTA, Ga. — The cold. The heat. The wind. The water. The roars. The roots of some densely packed trees on the 18th hole Saturday.
Nothing fazed Scottie Scheffler in his march to Masters victory this week. He came here ranked as the world's No. 1 and played his ranking to the hilt, stomping to a three-stroke win that cemented his status as the best player on the planet. Tout le monde.
This was Scheffler’s fourth win in his past six tournaments. For him the game seems easy right now. So easy he could build a five-stroke lead on the 72nd hole over the best players in the game, suffer a smidge of embarrassment by four-putting and still win by three.
“All the trouble, you don't ever see it,” 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed said of Scheffler's heater. “You see basically flagstick or wherever you are trying to land, and honestly, the hole looks the size of an ocean. You feel like you can't miss.
“Yeah, he hit a poor shot here, a poor shot there, but then he rebounded really quickly. He looked as if he was in full control even in some bad situations.”
You saw that aplomb late in Saturday’s third round, when Scheffler snap-hooked his drive beneath those aforementioned trees on 18. A low-hanging bush, actually. His ball was close to being declared lost, which would have sent Scheffler shuttling back to re-tee, then who knows what.
But the ball was found, a one-stroke penalty from the unplayable lie was taken, and Scheffler smoked a 3-iron about 240 yards just behind the green to set up a fairly stress-free bogey 5. That gave him a three-stroke lead over Cameron Smith going into the final round.
The moment seemed to suggest Scheffler was unflappable, but he admitted he was full flaps before the final round. His stomach hurt for two straight days. Sunday morning he sat in the house he and wife Meredith shared with LSU's Sam Burns and his wife Caroline before Sam missed the cut and started crying.
"I was so stressed out," Scheffler said. "I didn't know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith, 'I don't think I'm ready for this.' I just felt overwhelmed."
A deeply religious couple, Meredith told Scottie that God was in control, and that if it was his time to win it would happen. Then she made him more breakfast. Faith and food seemed to do the trick.
Still, Scheffler’s serious case of the lefts continued. He bent a ball off the tee at 1 and again at 3, way left into the pine straw and behind a giant scoreboard. Scheffler got relief from the temporary obstruction, but chunked his second shot short and below the green. With Smith applying pressure with a birdie-birdie start to cut Scheffler’s lead to one, it looked like the leader was unraveling.
Then in the next moment, Scheffler rammed home a hot running pitch shot for a birdie 3. Smith, practically in the same spot, ran his pitch well past and made bogey. That could have been Scheffler’s fate for the same price, but when you win these are the shots that work out.
“It wasn’t a shot I expected to see go in,” Scheffler said in Butler Cabin. “I wouldn’t say it changed the complexion of the day, but it got things rolling for me.”
Suddenly, Scheffler’s lead was back to three. The No. 1 player in the world stared down arguably the second-best player in the world (Smith won the Tournament of Champions and The Players coming in) and brushed him aside like a high-handicapper in a pro-am. Scheffler never truly was threatened again, not even by runner-up Rory McIlroy’s brave, record-tying 64 that included an astonishing birdie bunker shot on 18.
Scheffler always had talent. As a junior golfer he won 90 of the 136 events he entered. He had a brilliant college career at Texas. But he didn’t become a winner on the PGA Tour until hiring Ted Scott as his caddie.
The Lafayette native had recently parted with Bubba Watson after a long partnership. Scott said then he wasn’t sure what was next, but decided to stay on Tour with Scheffler, who he’d gotten to know through the PGA Tour’s bible study program.
They’ve been together for only nine tournaments. They’ve won four with a second-place finish. And now Scott is just the fifth man to caddie for at least three Masters winners, having toted the bag for Watson’s wins in 2012 and 2014. Scott’s experience and calm demeanor helped a young phenom become a legend.
“I felt like I should have been carrying the bag today sometimes,” Scheffler said at the green jacket ceremony out on the practice green. “I just blindly followed him around the golf course. Thanks, Teddy.”
Scott smiled broadly. Scheffler sniffled to hold back his emotions.
It looked like his toughest task all day.
Caddies with most Masters wins
5: Willie “Pappy” Stokes — Henry Picard, Claude Harmon, Ben Hogan (2), Jackie Burke
5: Willie Peterson — Jack Nicklaus
4: Nathaniel Avery — Arnold Palmer
4: Steve Williams — Tiger Woods (3), Adam Scott
3: Ted Scott — Bubba Watson (2), Scottie Scheffler
2: Joe LaCava — Fred Couples, Tiger Woods
