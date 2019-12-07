NATCHITOCHES — Opelousas native and LSU alumnae Joan Cronan, a retired athletic director at the University of Tennessee, who was pivotal in the development of the Lady Volunteers basketball program, is the 2020 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Cronan, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame this year, was women’s athletics director at Tennessee from 1983-2012. She then assumed the position of A.D. and vice chancellor before retiring as athletic director emeritus.
On June 27 during the Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction dinner and ceremony in Natchitoches, she will become the 20th recipient of the Dixon Award, started in 2005.
The Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award has been presented annually by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame selection committee to an individual who has played a decisive role as a sports leader or administrator benefiting Louisiana and/or bringing credit to Louisiana on the national and international level.
It is named in honor of the 1999 LSHOF inductee, an entrepreneur and innovator who is credited as the key figure in bringing an NFL franchise to New Orleans, and the development of the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome.
Cronan is the Dixon Award’s third woman recipient, preceded in 2017 by college basketball administrator Sue Donohoe and last year by tennis official Marie Gagnard.
Cronan has also received the top leadership awards from the National Collegiate Athletic Directors (James Corbett Award), Lead1 (Homer Rice Award), and Women Leaders in College Sports (Lifetime Achievement Award). The Sports Business Journal recognized her as a 2014 Champion: Pioneer and Innovator in Sports Business. She was the inaugural recipient of the NCAA President’s Pat Summitt Award in 2017. The award recognizes an individual for “positively influencing college athletics and their experiences through the individual’s career-long commitment to advocating for women’s sports.”
Cronan has undergraduate (1966) and graduate (1968) degrees from LSU and also worked for a year at Northwestern State (1967), where she coached volleyball, basketball and tennis. Her first coaching job was at her alma mater, Opelousas High, where she was assistant coach under Anne Hollier for the 1966 Class AA girls basketball state champions in what was then the state’s highest classification.
Cronan will be among the 2020 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class to be spotlighted in the annual Induction Dinner and Ceremonies on June 27, at the Natchitoches Events Center. The induction celebration begins June 25, with a nationally-televised (CST) news conference.
Outdoorsman Phil Robertson, recognized internationally as the Duck Commander, and former LSU football coach Nick Saban, who won 75 percent of his games and the 2003 national championship in five seasons with the Tigers, join eight-time Mr. Olympia world bodybuilding champion Ronnie Coleman and another global sports figure, Sweet Lou Dunbar of the Harlem Globetrotters,.
The LSHOF Class of 2020 also includes a pair of multiple-year Pro Bowl NFL standouts, New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn and Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman, a star at UL, along with two basketball players: New Orleans native Kerry Kittles and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters basketball legend Angela Turner.
Inducted next summer as winners of the Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism will be LSU sports publicist Kent Lowe and The Advocate sportswriter Robin Fambrough.
Receiving the inaugural Hall of Fame Ambassador Award will be Fox Sports broadcasting personality Tim Brando of Shreveport.