Since its beginning more than 80 years ago, the Sugar Bowl has billed itself, “The Best Game Possible.”
And now, for the first time in the College Football Playoff era, that is a distinct possibility — as in landing the top two teams not in the playoffs, not just from the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 to which the bowl is contractually tied, but overall for its Jan. 1 primetime game.
To top it off both of those teams could have a good argument why they belong in the playoffs instead.
That’s what would happen if Oklahoma defeats Texas in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game and Georgia falls to Alabama for the SEC title while Ohio State beats Northwestern for the Big Ten title and leapfrogs the Sooners and the Bulldogs into the No. 4 spot.
That would mean a No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (or vice-versa) in the Sugar Bowl, a marked contrast from the first two games in the 12-year deal — which resulted in a Top 10 team in neither one.
In fact, there hasn’t been a non-playoff, non-championship game Sugar Bowl in which both teams were in the Top 10 since No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Arkansas eight years ago. In the prior 13 years, there were eight such Sugar Bowls, plus two BCS title games.
Of course, Georgia could knock off Alabama, causing all kind of chaos, which could even get LSU back in the Sugar Bowl picture despite the Tigers’ epic seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Florida is also alive for the game in that scenario.
And while Texas (9-3) has no hope for the playoffs, the Longhorns would been no worse than No. 7 with a victory (the Longhorns beat OU 48-45 in their first meeting), which would put them in the Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1995. Oklahoma has two Sugar Bowl appearances since 2014.
Going into this past weekend, the Sooners would seem to have the edge over the Buckeyes.
Oklahoma (11-1) has been ranked ahead of Ohio State (11-1) by the CFP selection committee since their rankings debuted on Oct. 30.
But the Buckeyes’ 62-39 thrashing of No. 4 Michigan on Saturday is certain to impress the committee while Oklahoma’s 59-56 victory against West Virginia might be another reminder about the Sooners’ defensive shortcomings, including allowing 45.8 points-per-game in its past four.
“I’ve never seen a good team with a worse defense than Oklahoma,” said CBS college sports senior editor Jerry Palm. “It’s a tribute to their offense that they’ve overcome it every weekend (The Sooners had two defensive TDs in the West Virginia game).
“The committee has not looked on Ohio State as favorably because of the 20-point loss to Purdue and their other close calls, like the one at Maryland. But beating Michigan like that gets them back in the discussion. It’s probably going to come down to how they look this weekend.”
In that regard, Oklahoma has a Top 10 foe in Texas, while Northwestern (8-4), Ohio State’s opponent in the Big Ten game was No. 19 in last week’s CFP rankings and is No. 21 in the Associated Press poll.
“Oklahoma certainly has the better opponent, especially considering Texas beat them the first time and this is another neutral site game (Cowboys Stadium),” Palm said. “But the committee likes to say it looks at the entire body of work.”
Playoff Predictor is leaning towards Ohio State to get in thanks to a slightly stronger strength of schedule.
Another factor — Oklahoma over Ohio State would deny the Big Ten a playoff berth for the second straight year, a result that would cause great unhappiness in that conference’s ranks.
“This is a system set up to fail because you’ve got five major conferences and just four spots,” Palm said. “And you’ve got (independent) Notre Dame taking up one berth this year.
“The commissioners set this up for 12 years so they couldn’t make changes like they did in the BCS and they also knew that most or all of them would be gone by the time the contract expired.”
The CFP announcement will be made Sunday from the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas, not far from where Oklahoma and Texas will have met the day before.
New Orleans Bowl
Like the Sugar Bowl, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl could have its best-ever pairing.
The winner of Saturday’s UL-Lafayette-Appalachian State game is already headed for the Dec. 15 game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome thanks to a new agreement between the league and the bowl that was announced recently.
And bowl executive director Billy Ferrante said the game is interested in the winner of Saturday’s Conference USA title game between Middle Tennessee and UAB for its other team.
C-USA provides the bowl’s other team.
“We’ve already been in discussions with the league,” Ferrante said. “And now that we know the teams in their championship game, we can talk with them, too.
“It’s certainly an attractive idea.”
The Sun Belt is the only Group of Five league with a designated bowl for its champion. Landing the C-USA game winner would make it a rare champion vs. champion game for any bowl outside the playoffs.
Ferrante added that Louisiana Tech (7-5) is also a possibility, although the Bulldogs lost their last two games and played in the New Orleans Bowl two year ago.
The New Orleans Bowl announcement will be made Sunday.