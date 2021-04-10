A look at the 85th Masters tournament heading into Sunday’s final round:

Leading: Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who went 6-under par over the final eight holes Saturday following a rain delay to shoot a bogey-free 7 under 65. He’s at 11 under 205, four clear of Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Round 1 and 2 leader Justin Rose and Masters rookie Will Zalatoris.

Lurking: Canadian Corey Conners, alone in sixth place at 6 under 210. And 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth, the only green jacket holder in the top 10, is at 5 under 211 after a 72.

Rabalais at the Masters: Can rookie Will Zalatoris reign supreme? AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rookies don’t win the Masters. That is one of the truisms of this magnificent major like the grass will be perfect, the azaleas…

Shot of the day: Conners made the second hole-in-one of the tournament at the par-3, 180-yard sixth hole. It’s just the sixth ace ever on the hole known as Juniper and first there since 2013.

In, and out: Former PGA champion Justin Thomas got to 6 under early in his round and was still well in contention at 4 under before he made a triple-bogey 8 at the gettable par-5 13th hole. He’s now 10 back at 1 under 215, tied for 13th with a large group that includes 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Incredible stat: Despite the drama that usually accompanies the final round of the Masters, it may not be worth looking for a champion past the leader Matsuyama and the four players tied for second. No Masters winner has started the final round outside the top five since Nick Faldo in 1989.

Where’s Bryson? Bryson DeChambeau, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points leader, rebounded strongly with a second-round 67 after a first-round 76. But the 2020 U.S. Open champion faded again with a 75 and is tied for 38th at 2 over 218, reaffirming the notion that Augusta National Golf Club isn’t his cup of tea. In four previous Masters appearances, DeChambeau's best finish was a tie for 21st in 2016.

Live from Augusta National: TV and online coverage

9:15 a.m.: Featured Groups Masters.com

10 a.m.: Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com

10 a.m.: Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com

10:45 a.m.: Amen Corner Live Masters.com

11:30 a.m.: Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com

1 p.m.: Final round coverage CBS, Masters.com

6 p.m.: Green jacket ceremony Masters.com

All times CDT

Masters notebook: Justin Thomas' Masters hopes likely sunk on beautiful, unlucky 13th hole AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Thomas improved his finish in each of his past four Masters appearances, going from 39th to 22nd to 17th to 12th to four…

Key parings and tee times:

1:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth (211) and Brian Harman (212)

1:20 p.m.: Will Zalatoris (209) and Corey Conners (210)

1:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman (209) and Justin Rose (209)

1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (205) and Xander Schauffele (209)

All times CDT

The last word: “This will be a new experience for me, being a leader going into the final round in a major. I guess all I can do is just relax as I can tonight, prepare well and just do my best tomorrow.”

— Matsuyama