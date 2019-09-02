HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana’s football game against Bethune-Cookman scheduled for Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida, could be in jeopardy because of Hurricane Dorian.
Officials from the schools have been in contact since last week when it first appeared that Dorian could make landfall along the north central Florida coast. But with the path of the now-Category 4 storm slowed and uncertain, no decision will be made until later in the week.
However, on Monday, mandatory evacuation orders were given for the coastal areas of Volusia County where Daytona Beach is located. All of Volusia County is under a hurricane warning as well as a storm surge warning and the early effects of Dorian were being felt along the coast Monday.
And while the storm is expected to have moved on by Saturday, damage from it, including power outages, and the need for first responder services to be engaged elsewhere could make playing the game at Daytona Stadium, a municipally owned facility, difficult.
“It’s just not moving, and we won’t know anything until it does,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said after putting his team through a morning practice Monday. “We’re not getting there until Friday anyway.
“We might wind or playing them there, here or someplace else. We just don’t know.”
Bethune-Cookman opened its season Sunday with a 35-15 victory against Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta. But it was unknown whether the Wildcats returned to their campus, which has been closed since Friday.
It’s the second time in as many meetings that a hurricane has affected in a SLU-Bethune-Cookman game.
In 2017 the Wildcats came to Hammond early in advance of Hurricane Irma threatening the Daytona area. And after defeating the Lions 28-23, the team remained in Louisiana for two more days before going home.
One SLU player with a special interest in the game is junior wide receiver Marquis Williams, who is from Daytona Beach. Williams said Monday he has been in touch with his family, although he didn’t know if they planned to evacuate immediately.
“I think they’ll be OK,” Williams said. “We don’t know how bad it’s going to be.
“They usually just rub off the coast and move on to North Carolina. You can’t tell with this one, though.”
And although Williams said he had looked forward to a homecoming game, his focus was more on preparing for Bethune-Cookman.
“I’ve got people coming to the game, but for me this is just another game,” he said. “We’re just going to work every day here and let other people decide whether we’re going to play or not.”
Lions No. 23
Southeastern’s 35-14 victory against No. 6 Jacksonville State boosted the Lions to No. 23 in the STATS FCS media rankings. SLU is just outside the Top 25 in the coaches’ poll.
It’s Southeastern’s first time in the national rankings since 2015 when the Lions started the season at No. 2 but lost their final four games and finished 4-7.
Two of the Lions’ future opponents are ranked — Nicholls State at No. 10 and Central Arkansas at No. 20.
Jacksonville State dropped to No. 18.