During normal times, Mike Wattigny is a hype man. His job is to generate excitement.

But last year, Wattigny, the announcer of the Louisiana Marathon, took on a different role. The 2021 running of the annual race was delayed two months, with added measures to mitigate COVID-19. Organizers canceled pre- and post-race festivities, and runners crossed the starting line in small groups of four to six.

Wattigny’s new job was more tame: He was in charge of giving instructions.

“It was very subdued, because you couldn’t get everyone excited,” Wattigny said. “They’d all want to take off at once.”

On Saturday and Sunday, a horde of runners will begin their marathons at once. After a year of running under virus protocols, the Louisiana Marathon is back to normal operations. Athletes from 42 states and seven countries will descend on Baton Rouge for the race’s 11th running.

Wattigny will fire the starter pistol for the marathon and half marathon on Sunday at 7 a.m. at the Louisiana State Museum. The quarter marathon and 5K races will begin Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. at the same location. Runners can pick up their packet and register for the race late at the marathon expo, which will be held all day Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The route will take marathon runners through LSU’s campus, looping around the University Lakes and Tiger Stadium. Then they’ll run north and east, down a route parallel to Government Street.

After the first runners cross the finish line on Saturday and Sunday, the Finish Festival will begin at A. Z. Young Park. There, runners and guests will be treated to food, drinks and live music, featuring performances by the Brasshearts Band, the Chris LeBlanc band, Jonathon “Boogie” Long and Tyler Kinchen and The Right Places.

Wattigny said organizers were “very confident” they’d hold a normal event on its usual weekend, despite the recent surge in cases of the omicron variant. He pointed to the wide availability of vaccines and the marathon’s success last year, when vaccines were available only to select groups. Still, the race went on. Runners wore masks before the race, and they were grouped into small corrals, with staggered start times. Instead of one mass exodus through the starting gates, Wattigny was sending runners off every five seconds.

“Running really is essential,” Wattigny said. “It’s a form of exercise for so many people. To be able to provide an outlet for people to continue their goals, continue their exercise habits, was just a tremendous opportunity.”

This year, race directors will carry an element of the pandemic-altered race to this year’s run, to give runners a more efficient, streamlined experience: Bibs will have a QR code that runners can scan to see their results instantly.

The Louisiana Marathon was one of few races across the country to run, despite the pandemic, Wattigny said. Places like Boston, New York City, Chicago and New Jersey canceled their marathons in 2020. Those races, with the exception of New Jersey’s, all returned for 2021, but many did not. Marathons worldwide — in Tokyo, Toronto, Milwaukee, Vermont, Beijing and Wuhan, China — have not returned since the first coronavirus outbreak.

“I especially want to thank the Louisiana Marathon team for working so hard to make this event a success for the 11th year running, despite continued challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in this year’s race guide. “As a participant, please help us ensure this event is as safe as possible by masking, keeping six-feet distance from other athletes when possible, and staying home if you feel sick.”

That means Wattigny will return to his post at the start and end of the races, riling up nervous runners and congratulating them once they cross the finish line. This year, it’s a job he won’t take for granted.

“The starting line is a magical moment because everybody there has the same goal,” he said. “They’re all standing there in the start corral with the same goal of getting back to that finish line 13.1 or 26.2 miles later.

“To see the excitement in their eyes … ” Wattigny said. “Everybody’s full of energy.”