Before the second game against Florida on Saturday, LSU catcher Alex Milazzo gathered his team for a talk in left field.
Milazzo has been nursing a knee injury since the Shiners Classic in early March, but he traveled with the team to Gainesville, Florida, to continue his treatment with athletic trainer Cory Couture.
Missing 13 games this season has given him the opportunity to see a lot from the dugout.
“It just kind of opened my eyes to some things, and so I just took initiative talking to some of the guys and I think we all kind of felt the same way,” Milazzo said. “We've run into some mental errors and baseball is a game of failure — and that's one of the things I talk to guys about — I was like, 'Look, we're going to fail at times, and it’s just about overcoming that.' ”
The meeting changed the morale of the dugout for the rest of weekend after the Tigers dropped the opener to the Gators.
Players weren’t just hanging over the fence, but clapping their hands and cheering, “You’ll get the next one!” after a strike, or “Yeah!” after a ball. When a run scored, they huddled together and yelled, “Ay! Ay! Ay!” while jumping up and down.
The dugout brought the same energy Tuesday night against UL-Monroe, and the players hope to carry that through the Auburn series that starts Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The enthusiasm had been missing for a few games before last weekend.
After a 12-inning loss to Louisiana Tech on March 23, the Tigers looked deflated. On Friday against Florida, LSU managed only one hit through the first six innings of the 7-2 loss.
“Towards the end of the game, I could see that we had almost given up,” senior pitcher Ma’khail Hilliard said. “We had our heads down, we weren’t cheering for the pitcher or guys that go up to bat, and that plays a role too because you can feel that energy even when you're on the field.”
Hilliard pitched Saturday, keeping the Gators scoreless on one hit through five innings before surrendering four runs on four hits in the bottom of the sixth. He finished his 5⅔ innings by striking out seven and walking none of the 24 batters he faced.
Hilliard kept a nonchalant attitude, walking slowly around the mound after each strikeout to watch the infielders pass the ball around him. He jogged slowly back to a dugout that swallowed him with welcoming energy.
He still wasn’t satisfied. As a fifth-year senior, he said he always takes time to reflect on what he could do better. That’s a mindset that the entire team needed to adopt.
“At the beginning of the season, I feel like a lot of us had the mindset that we’re the big dogs and we shouldn't have had that mindset. It was unintentional, but seeing how much talent we have on this team, it's hard to not say we are good,” Hilliard said. “Now we have the mindset that we're the underdogs. We have to prove every game that we’re the underdogs, but we also have the talent to go out there and compete.”
Freshman pitcher Grant Taylor came in to relieve Samuel Dutton in Sunday's 11-2 victory over the Gators, but he was all ears for Milazzo's speech the day before.
“Milazzo brought us together before the game (Saturday) and was like, ‘Hey, it seems like we're holding off — we're waiting for something to go bad,’ " Taylor said. "And we kind of said, ‘Screw that! We're going to attack this game, we're going to attack in the next game and we’re going to attack Tuesday and through the rest of the year,' ”
Milazzo’s rallying effort wasn’t a solo act — Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews also shared some thoughts. The exact words used remain sacred to the team, but Brayden Jobert believes it was more about who was talking than what was said.
“Dylan finally came in and said a few good words and it lit everybody up,” Jobert said. “He’s pretty quiet at times, but when he speaks up, you’re going to listen. It was a big time for him to come up, and that changed a lot for us.”
Milazzo isn’t sure when he will start again, but he took his first swings in a game since March 5 when he pinch hit against the Warhawks on Tuesday. He said it’s the longest he’s been out during a season since he was hit in the face with a ball in high school. He had his knee tested on Monday and Wednesday, and he has caught two bullpen sessions so far in practice.
For now, he hopes to keep the fire lit for his team even when he's not playing.
“I wasn’t going to just sit around and wait until I got healthy,” he said. “I took it as a challenge, and my goal was to keep everybody loose, whether that’s making them laugh or just talking through the games, bringing as much energy as I can into the dugout.”