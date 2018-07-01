If the car hadn’t missed the exit.
If the group passed by only 10 minutes later.
If the Port Angeles Lefties didn’t have a game in Kelowna, Canada, that day.
If Evan Pace, Kyle Schimpf and Trey Morgan hadn’t decided to pack up their lives for a summer to leave southern Louisiana to play baseball in the Pacific Northwest, the events of last Tuesday may not have the happy ending it has today.
The three Southeastern Louisiana baseball players, along with their summer ball head coach Darren Westergard and another teammate, were driving halfway through a road trip last week when all of a sudden Westergard slammed on the breaks.
Pace was the first to jump out of the car and run down the small hill to the burning SUV, not knowing what was waiting him at the bottom.
What he found was Linda Jack sitting in the front seat, not unconscious but clearly in shock from the accident. With every moment, the fire expanded into the car.
With his teammates a few steps behind, Pace pulled Jack out of the burning car while Morgan and Schimpf salvaged whatever possessions they could from the backseat.
Less than two minutes later, as the group climbed back up the hill to the main road, Jack’s car burst into flames, ensuring a total loss for anything remaining inside.
“We were just doing what was right,” Pace said. “If I was in that situation, I would want somebody to help me out. Why not, if you see that situation, would you to help somebody else out?”
Almost a week later and Jack still isn’t quite sure what happened.
She was driving back from visiting family in Vancouver and remembers losing control, causing her to head into the brush along the road.
At first, she didn’t realize how dire the situation was. While the fire grew, she attempted to fight her shaking hands to make a phone call for help.
Jack escaped with a few broken bones in her hand and a broken rib. She views the injuries as minor. Just as importantly, Jack said no other cars were near her at the time, so no other bystanders were harmed.
After watching her car explode mere moments after she got out, she knows full well, had the group not come across her when they did, she would be dead.
“I was in a bit of shock. I was so calm,” Jack said. “Afterward I started thinking about what could’ve happened. But at the time I was just so grateful to them. I would’ve sat in the vehicle. It was rainy and miserable (outside).”
There wasn’t a moment of hesitation by any of the players, mostly because they didn’t give themselves time to think about it.
Looking back, it may not have been the smartest idea to run into danger, but none of them would do anything different.
The group even stayed behind to take Jack home after police and medics arrived on scene.
“We missed two of our exits going to Kelowna,” Morgan said. “We were actually off track and not supposed to be going that way in the first place. To show up when we did is just God’s plan.”
Word slowly spread after local news outlets published stories on the accident.
Schimpf said he didn’t realize it was becoming a big deal until he started receiving calls and texts from back home.
When Southeastern coach Matt Riser heard several days later, he was first happy no one was hurt, then flooded with a sense of pride at his players putting away all fear to save a woman’s life.
One emotion Riser did not feel, though, was surprise.
“We talk about, in life when spontaneous moments happen, the three things people do: They freeze, they run or the fight and react,” Riser said.
“We talk about moments like that constantly as it relates to baseball. At some point in life that tool set will come in handy and this is one of those moments.”