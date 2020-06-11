Plans to bring the life story of local legend Doug Williams to the big screen are in the works.
Deadline first reported that Los Angeles-based Will Packer Productions is planning a biopic about Williams, the former Chaneyville High and Grambling star who became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins in 1988.
Williams, now the senior vice president of player personnel for the Redskins, won three SWAC titles at Grambling and was the Black College Player of the Year. He was drafted 17th in the 1978 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He later played in the USFL and signed with the Redskins.
After his NFL career ended, Williams coached at two local high schools, Pointe Coupee Central and Northeast, before moving on to Morehouse College and Grambling as a head coach.
"As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill-equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy,” Will Packer told Deadline. “Doug's inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come."
Will Packer Productions has produced the comedy hits “Girls Trip” and “Night School” in recent years.