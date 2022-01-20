Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter
@beychokracing.
Race 1
2 Thirtyeightcaliber: New trainer and horse has some speed in race without much zip.
1 Rockdale: Comes in off layoff — has the rail – trainer has been successful with these.
Race 2
5 Gimme Some Mo: Seems to have a speed edge here but must work out a trip.
4 US Navy Cross: Toss out the last — gets back to dirt for Sharp — another shot here.
Race 3
2 Ry Don’t Lie: New to the Desormeaux barn — ran better than looked first out too.
3 Magic Ice: Apropos of the weather today — another who ran well first out will improve.
Race 4
5 Math Man: Will bite on this grandson of Dynaformer going first turf Friday.
2 Vasilevskiy: Fond of these sons of Carveggio on the turf — trainer is sharp.
If off turf — 5-2
Race 5
3 Valerie Valeski: Will definitely get to the front and will have to be run down from behind.
5 Sky Factor: Drops down here so is well meant to get a win — Sharp a bit cold on dirt though.
Race 6
6 Jaci’s Royalty: Seems to be the fastest on turf – must work out a trip here though.
4 Run Rocket: Has gone to three different barns in last three races — a popular horse.
If off turf —5-7
Race 7
3 Whispered Kiss: Well bred horse working well after first race second back in August.
1 Anna Volante: Freshened a bit since Kentucky starts — should fire best shot from rail.
Race 8
9 Beau Noir: Lost all chance at the start in last — throw out — will improve vastly here.
5 Global Empire: Think this one can run on turf — last was a good tuneup for this marathon.
Race 9
1 Kehron’s Creed: Throw out last two and we get a huge price on this one today from the rail.
7 Ella’s Lil Star: Second off a layoff means this one will be a bit fitter for this outing and good price.
Around the track
Taking our weekly look in on the trainer and jockey standings before the big stakes weekend we see that the leader from the getgo Colby Hernandez continues to lead the jockey’s race, but Reylu Guiterrez has closed to within three wins and trails 31-28. Over on the trainer’s side Ron Faucheux and Brad Cox have hooked up and renewed their neck-and-neck battle from last year. They are currently tied with 15 wins each. Tomorrow is a terrific, albeit cold, day of racing at the Fair Grounds. Fans will get to see some newly turned three-year-old colts and fillies try to put themselves on the road to the Fair Grounds Oaks and Derby. And, of course, we will get to see the runner-up — possibly soon to be declared winner — in the Kentucky Derby Mandaloun make his four-year-old debut. First post is noon.
Best bet
Our best bet Friday will be in Race 7 — No. 3 Whispered Kiss — comes back from a start in summer but looks ready to run here.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.