UL-Lafayette’s basketball team goes into Sun Belt Conference play with the second-best record in the league. Three of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ four losses have come to teams either in the poll or receiving votes in this week’s AP Top 25, and the Cajuns have won seven of their last eight including two straight road wins.
But all is not good heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. league battle with Arkansas State at the Cajundome, one which opens up 18 straight Sun Belt games for the defending league champions.
One of the main cogs in the Cajuns’ record-setting 2017-18 season when they won 27 games and went 16-2 in league play is suddenly gone for the season. Senior guard Malik Marquetti, the team’s leading scorer in five of its last seven games, suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s 73-72 win at Southeatern Louisiana.
“We didn’t think it was that severe at the time,” said Cajun coach Bob Marlin, “but Malik has handled it like a champ, like the leader he is. It’s really unfortunate with the way he’s played and the numbers he’s had, and more importantly he had really come on defensively and become our most consistent defender.”
Now UL-Lafayette (9-4) will have to regroup without Marquetti’s 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 33 three-pointers, far and away the most for any Cajun this season. The 6-foot-6 senior from Compton, Calif., had 22 points in the Cajuns’ last home game against Louisiana Tech, lit up McNeese with seven 3-pointers in a career-high 29-point outing, and had 19 points against SLU before suffering the injury early in the second half.
“He was set up to be an all-conference player, and lead us the way Frank Bartley did last year,” Marlin said. “We’ve got some depth, but we’ll have to do it by committee because no one person can replace what he was doing for us both ways. Defense is an area we have to improve, and losing him makes it even more difficult.”
That’s especially important against a perimeter-oriented Arkansas State team that’s won four of its last six with the two losses coming at Minnesota and Syracuse. The Red Wolves (6-7) also boast the Sun Belt’s second-leading scorer in guard Ty Cockfield (20.7).
Cockfield has eight 20-point games this season, the nation’s sixth-highest total entering the week.
“Arkansas State’s a different problem for us because of their backcourt,” Marlin said. “Cockfield is a handful, he’s going to try to score every time he has it. He’s aggressive and he’s going to handle it in transition for them. They have guys that can shoot and you have to run them off the line.”
Helped by Marquetti’s production, the Cajuns go into league play second in the conference in scoring (83.4, trailing only Georgia Southern’s 87.2 mark) after leading the league offensively in each of the past six seasons. But without Marquetti, UL-Lafayette will have to find some offensive punch from the perimeter and replace its best long-range shooter, with Marquetti hiting 45.2 percent outside the arc.
That will put more pressure on the other two senior co-captains, and fortunately for the Cajuns one of those is back from an injury. JaKeenan Gant (16.3, 7.6) missed most of two games with a bruised wrist and tailbone from a fall against Louisiana Tech, but bounced back with nine points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots after halftime at SLU in helping the Cajuns rally from a six-point deficit in the final 80 seconds.
In fact, Gant’s dunk off a pass from Marcus Stroman — his 300th Cajun career assist — with three seconds left provided the winning margin.
“JaKeenan played outstanding in the second half,” Marlin said. “He got in foul trouble early but in the second half he put on a show.”
The two seniors go into the league opener with impressive numbers. Gant and Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke are the nation’s only two players averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game, while Stroman and Florida International’s Brian Beard are the only ones averaging 12 points, four rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
But Marlin said others will have to step forward in Marquetti’s absence if the Cajuns want to get on a similar run to last year. UL-Lafayette is the only Sun Belt team to win seven straight league games at one point in each of the last four seasons.
“Versatility was huge with Malik,” he said. “He was kind of like a Swiss Army knife, we could throw him in anywhere and he’d give us what we needed.”
ARKANSAS STATE (6-7, 0-0) at UL-LAFAYETTE (9-4, 0-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9