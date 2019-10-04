An old Southeastern Louisiana football rival has a new look, but the game will be in the same difficult venue for a rising Lions team.
SLU will try to maintain its strong start with a visit to a McNeese State team in transition under a new coaching staff Saturday in a 4 p.m. game at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles. The game will be broadcast on Cox Sports Television and ESPN+.
A perennial playoff program, the Cowboys (2-3, 0-2 in Southland Conference play) have started slow. But the series history has been difficult for the Lions, who are 6-17 as a visitor. And even though McNeese has moved to a spread offense, the defense has been playing the same tough, unforgiving style it is known for.
“We know how good they are at home,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “It’s one of the toughest places to play in the conference. Defensively, they are probably as good or better than anybody on our schedule. The front six are extremely active, the safeties get involved in the run game. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
The Lions’ (3-1, 2-0) fast start has been built around offensive productivity, an improved running game along with a passing attack led by senior Chason Virgil. In the past three games, Virgil has topped 300 yards and thrown seven touchdown passes. He’s ranked fourth in the conference in yards per game (281) and pass efficiency.
Virgil is blessed with a deep receiving corps with five players having at least 10 receptions, led by Austin Mitchell with 19 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Scelfo is hoping starting running backs Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper can return from injuries that kept them out last week, although replacements Taron Jones and Kendall Collins combined for 139 yards and three TDs in a 44-27 win over Northwestern State.
McNeese is ranked in the SLC’s top four in four major defensive categories and is second in turnover ratio. The Cowboys are plus-4 with 13 turnovers created and nine giveaways. McNeese boasts one of the top defensive linemen in the league in all-conference end Chris Livings, who has two sacks.
While the defense looks the same, the McNeese offense has become more wide open under first-year coach Sterlin Gilbert. Cody Orgeron has completed 80 of 146 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns. But his ability to run makes him a dual threat.
“Coach Gilbert has a Baylor background, so we will see a lot of things Baylor did,” Scelfo said. “A lot of RPOs, bubbles, screens; they’ll take shots downfield and try to run the ball. The quarterback, Orgeron, does a good job running; a lot of them aren’t designed.”
Scelfo said the other threats are South Florida transfer running back Elijah Mack and a receiving corps that is the “best group of receivers” the Lions have seen.
“They don’t have one guy I’d say we have to double, but it’s a real good group top to bottom,” Scelfo said. “Mack is powerful with good speed. He has the ability to break a long run.”
SLU is hoping to get some injured players back. Defensive tackles Fred Brown and Steve Wright missed last week’s game and linebacker Mike Mason is dealing with a knee injury suffered against Northwestern State. All three will be game-time decisions.
The game is also a homecoming of sorts for two SLU coaches with deep ties to McNeese as players and coaches. Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was head coach at McNeese for the past three and defensive coordinator for three before that. He had two other previous stints at McNeese.
Running backs coach Kerry Joseph was an SLC Player of the Year as quarterback in 1995 and is in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame. He was an assistant three for three seasons under Guidry.