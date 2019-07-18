1. THE CHASE IS ON
Nicholls senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, one of the building blocks for coach Tim Rebowe when he took the program’s reins in 2015, made his media day debut Thursday as the reigning Southland player of the year. He’ll have a shot at repeating in 2019, especially if Nicholls, the league’s preseason favorite, can win the league again. “Anytime you have your quarterback back and he happens to be the reigning player of the year, you have a chance to have a lot of success,” Rebowe said.
2. MOTIVATION
Perennial conference power Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas can’t wait to kick off the 2019 season after “down” seasons last fall. Both went into 2018 with 24-3 records in the previous three seasons, but were 6-5 overall and tied for fourth in the league at 5-4. “We got punched in the mouth last year,” said Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler, whose team missed the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2010. “It’s not OK to be OK at our place.”
3. THE CHAMPIONS?
The Southland lists Nicholls and Incarnate Word as 2018 co-champions even though Nicholls went 7-2 and UIW finished a half-game behind at 6-2. Because there are 11 teams, one school has to play one fewer game, and that was UIW in 2018. So the SLC made them co-champions even though Nicholls got the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. It could happen again this season although unlikely since Houston Baptist, which plays just eight games, was winless in league play last year.
4. A PAIR OF NEW FACES
After welcoming five new coaches last fall, only two newbies arrive this year: McNeese State’s Sterlin Gilbert and Stephen F. Austin’s Colby Carthel. Gilbert was a highly regarded offensive coordinator at Tulsa, Texas and South Florida. Carthel had a 59-18 record at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce in six seasons and took his team to the NCAA playoffs his final four years, leading the Lions to a 14-1 record and the national championship in 2017.