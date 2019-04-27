The third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is finally under way with39 two-man teams making the cut for the final two rounds at TPC Louisiana.
The players went off the first and 10th tees starting at 11:20 a.m. after the cut was made following the completion of the second round on Saturday morning.
Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who returned to finish off a 7-under 65 in foursomes on Saturday, had a one-shot lead over the teams of Pete Malnati/Billy Hurley and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini going into the third round.
Rahm is 11th in the latest world golf rankings.
The third round is using the best-ball format when both players on the team finish each hole and the better score of the two is recorded.
Rahm/Palmer are scheduled to tee off with Malnati/Hurley at 1:17 p.m.
The Golf Channel will is televising until 1:45 p.m., with CBS taking over the broadcast from 2-5 p.m.
Golf Channel will then pick up the rest of the rhird-round coverage when CBS goes off the air, alternating with the LPGA event being played in Los Angeles.