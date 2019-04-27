Zurich Classic Golf
Buy Now

Ryan Palmer, front, reacts after missing a putt on the 14th green as J.B. Holmes walks behind him during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH136

 Gerald Herbert

The third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is finally under way with39 two-man teams making the cut for the final two rounds at TPC Louisiana.

The players went off the first and 10th tees starting at 11:20 a.m. after the cut was made following the completion of the second round on Saturday morning.

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who returned to finish off a 7-under 65 in foursomes on Saturday, had a one-shot lead over the teams of Pete Malnati/Billy Hurley and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini going into the third round.

Rahm is 11th in the latest world golf rankings.

The third round is using the best-ball format when both players on the team finish each hole and the better score of the two is recorded.

Rahm/Palmer are scheduled to tee off with Malnati/Hurley at 1:17 p.m.

The Golf Channel will is televising until 1:45 p.m., with CBS taking over the broadcast from 2-5 p.m.

Golf Channel will then pick up the rest of the rhird-round coverage when CBS goes off the air, alternating with the LPGA event being played in Los Angeles.

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

View comments