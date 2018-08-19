Bob McCusker’s preparation for the second day of the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament took an unexpected turn Saturday night.
Thinking he was having dinner with his fiancé, he walked into a 70-person strong party to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Not to worry.
McCusker’s game showed no signs of aging as he posted a pair of 5&4 match play wins at Santa Maria golf course. The wins moved McCusker into the tournament semifinals, which will be played next Saturday.
“We were supposed to go to dinner and I walked into this place, and there were 70 people there,” McCusker said. “I had to be careful. I didn’t want to drink too much because I knew I had to get up at 6 in the morning to play golf.”
Danny Nelson, McCusker’s early-morning opponent, lost the first four holes of the match and never caught up. It was similar to McCusker’s first-round match when he defeated Sid Nguyen, also by the score of 5&4.
In the afternoon, McCusker played Luke Gower, one of two golfers who shot 81 in the qualifying round before advancing to quarterfinal play.
“(Sunday) it was fairways and greens, and no three-putts,” McCusker said. “I said, ‘If this guy is going to beat me, he’s going to have to make birdies.' ”
In other quarterfinal action, Landon Covington outlasted Tre Simmons 2-up, and Robbie White defeated Robert David III 2-up. The final match between B.J. Rogillio and Lance Yates was delayed by weather, and was all-square through eight holes.
Rogillio and Yates will return to the course Monday morning to complete their match.
David, who plays golf for Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, is set to report for school this weekend. With the conflict between that schedule and the final two rounds, David withdrew after 15 holes against White.
Covington held a 1-up lead on Simmons through 17 holes. On par-5 18th, Simmons put his second shot in the water while Covington put his in a greenside trap. Facing a slick downhill approach to the pin, Covington left his bunker shot a foot from the cup to clinch the match.
“I saw Tre hit in the water, but I already had the mindset that I was going to get it over the water and leave myself a chip to secure the match,” Covington said. “I hit probably the best bunker shot I’ve hit all week.”
Gower advanced to his match against McCusker with a 2&1 win over Chris Leonard. He birdied the second hole to take a 1-up lead, the only deficit McCusker faced all weekend. McCusker rebounded with consecutive birdies, but hit in the water at 5.
The match was all through six holes, but McCusker dropped a 12-foot birdie putt at 7 to take the lead for good. His advantage grew to 3-up after winning 9 and 10 with pars.
Gower put his tee shot at the par-3 11th within five feet of the pin. His birdie putt lipped out, and McCusker went on to close out the match winning holes 12 and 14 with pars.
“When you make it to the top eight you’re happy about it,” Gower said. “Do you want to win? Of course, but McCusker is good. When you make mistakes he capitalizes on them.”
Results
Second-round match play
B.J. Rogillio def. Chad Blanchard 3&2
Lance Yates def. Danny Heyward 4&3
Landon Covington def. Dennis Brown 5&3
Tre Simmons def. D.J. Johnson 1 up
Robert David def. David Knight 2 up
Robbie White def. Chris Kieren 2&1
Bob McCusker def. Danny Nelson 5&4
Luke Gower def. Chris Leonard 2&1
Third-round match play
B.J. Rogillio vs. Lance Yates
Landon Covington def. Tre Simmons 2 up
Robbie White def. Robert David 2 up
Bob McCusker def. Luke Gower 5&4