Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Race 1
3 Juanadora: Knocked on the door last year here — layoff but comes back fresh.
2 Midnight Trip: Winner here the first week — has some improvement left in her.
Race 2
4 Runaway Henny: Solid turf tries over the summer — will be better in this spot.
2 Perfect Diva: Is in form — horses from Hawthorne seem to run well here first out.
Race 3
2 Cryptorithm: Won first race in August and not seen since — has speed to stalk pace.
6 C F Johnathan: Another who win first race over summer — seems to fit with these.
Race 4
5 Silver Nuggets: Has run okay in two starts on the grass — fits in here with a repeat.
6 Silent Tap: Takes a nice drop in class – has shown good speed early — early leader?
Race 5
5 Cypriano: Second start here for trainer Hartman — ran well at higher level in last.
6 Desoto’s War: Last three on fast tracks have been very competitive with these — price?
Race 6
3 Minnesota Ready: Gets back to turf after a good dirt run — retains Beschizza is a plus.
7 Faith Runner: Lone turf start was best of three — gets leading jockey Colby Hernandez.
Race 7
5 Anita’s Vision: Stretches out in distance a bit might be the key to the winner’s circle.
6 Canada’s Customs: Second start for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen — ‘nuff said.
Race 8
8 Great King: European Import for trainer Cox — working well on dirt — proven on turf.
1 Commander Khai: California import for trainer Baltas — a repeat of race 2 back towers.
Race 9
5 Cherokee Takeover: Trainer had terrific last week — this one has some good works.
6 Into Wishing: Gets back to a one turn sprint — and drops in class quite a bit for this.
Around the track
After an opening week banger we reverted to the mean last week for our top choices with just 4 top choice winners. However, our second choices heated up quite a bit to post a winning week with nine winners. Here is where we stand for the meet.
Top Choice 65-17-7-13 = 26% — Win/56%; In-the-Money: .85 Return on Investment for $1. Our Second Choices 66-10-6-10 = 15% — Win/40%; In-the-Money: .48 Return on Investment for $1. 27 winners from 66 races is not a terrible result but hopefully, improvement is shown this week.
Best bet
Our best bet Thursday will be in Race 9 — No. 5 Cherokee Takeover. We will ride with hot trainer Alonzo who has good success with first time starters.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.