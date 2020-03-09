Sports officials from across south Louisiana are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the new coronavirus and its potential impact on sporting events that draw large crowds.
The virus, COVID-19, has infected more than 600 people across the United States and killed at least 22. The first confirmed case in Louisiana was announced Monday in New Orleans.
"It's a hot topic, and we have met as a staff to put procedures in place," Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. "We've communicated with the places we're traveling to see if it is an issue or not and what needs to happen. We haven't run into a problem yet, and thank God for that. We will continue to strongly monitor the situation as we travel to different places that may be considered high-risk areas."
For now, Banks' sentiment is common for major sporting events. Officials are keeping an eye on the virus — and asking participants and attendants to take precautionary health measures — but not adjusting their schedules. That includes the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament still set to begin Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where three cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed.
Saints and Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have deferred all comment to NBA-issued procedures that include limiting players' contact with media and fans.
The NBA, along with Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the NHL, issued a joint statement Monday limiting all locker-room access to non-essential personnel, effective Tuesday.
"After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre-and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with (Tuesday's) games and practices.
"We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."
The NBA previously announced it is considering closing arenas to all non-essential personnel and playing games without fans if the virus continues to spread.
The Saints are out of season, with most players and coaches away from their facilities, and declined comment.
LHSAA
The state boys basketball championships will proceed as planned this week in Lake Charles.
Women's Final Four
The NCAA has announced it plans to proceed with its men's and women's basketball tournaments as planned, including the Women's Final Four in New Orleans. The April 3-5 event is still more than three weeks away, however, so plans could change.
Sun Belt Conference
The conference is scheduled to hold the conclusion of its men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this weekend.
On Monday, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill released the following statement:
"The Sun Belt Conference is monitoring the situation surrounding concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the news of the first presumptive positive case reported today in the New Orleans area.
"Our office has already been in contact with our member institutions to stress conferring with campus health officials and develop action plans on their respective campuses. We have also encouraged our schools to limit interactions across teams and employ additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our student‐athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and fans.
"At this time, all Sun Belt athletics contests are proceeding as scheduled, including our men's and women's basketball championship games on campus sites this week and at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this weekend. The Sun Belt office will continue to monitor this situation closely in consultation with our member institutions, local health officials and the Smoothie King Center to make any schedule changes or alter any policies and procedures as needed."
The men's and women's championship games are scheduled for Sunday.
Crescent City Classic
The opening event of the season for the Crescent City Classic is its St. Patrick's Day race on Sunday in Metairie, with the main event April 11.
Race director Eric Stewart said participation levels appear to be at or ahead of last year's pace, with 22,000-24,000 runners expected for the main race. He said the CCC is consulting daily with government health services and doesn't plan to cancel or alter the event unless the outbreak is declared a pandemic in New Orleans.
Southern University
Southern will host a men's and women doubleheader Tuesday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, and Banks said crews are preparing the F.G. Clark Activity Center and Lee Hines Field, which will host a home baseball series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff this weekend, to keep crowds as sanitary and healthy as possible in hopes of limiting any spread of the virus.
"We're heavily sanitizing the facility at the games, the bathrooms, making sure they are stocked up," Banks said. "We're spraying everything down. We know there are a lot of people entering the facilities. Hopefully there will continue to be no problems.
"This is much bigger than we imagined. We've been lucky so far."
Robin Fambrough, Jim Kleinpeter and Ted Lewis contributed to this report