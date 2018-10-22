Patrick Peterson, the former LSU star long considered to be one of the NFL's best defensive backs, has reportedly "desperately" wants to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals, according to an ESPN report.
Further adding fuel to the fire, Peterson's cousin, former NFL player Bryant McFadden, said Monday afternoon that Peterson's "ideal trade destination" is to the New Orleans Saints.
Arizona has been dreadful this season, losing six of its first seven games.
Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Monday afternoon that "we're not trading Patrick." Last week Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told NFL.com that trading Peterson is "not happening."
Recently asked about the possibility of a trade, Peterson said the topic is "out of my control."
Peterson was voted to his seventh-straight Pro Bowl last season.
The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 30.