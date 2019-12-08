The postseason schedule is coming together for college football.
In addition to LSU clinching the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs on Sunday, the details for a number of upcoming bowl games were also finalized this weekend.
The Tulane Green Wave and the Ragin' Cajuns will play in bowl games next month. New Orleans will also host two bowl games before the College Football Playoff championship.
Here's the schedule.
LSU
Game: Peach Bowl
Opponent: Oklahoma
When: 3 p.m. on Dec. 28
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Tulane
Game: Armed Forces Bowl
Opponent: Southern Miss
When: 10:30 a.m. on January 4
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
UL
Game: LendingTree Bowl
Opponent: Miami of Ohio
When: 7 p.m. on January 6
Where: Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Louisiana Tech
Game: Walk On's Independence Bowl
Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
When: 3 p.m. on December 26
Where: Independence Stadium in Shreveport
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Game: University of Georgia versus Baylor University
When: 7:45 p.m. on January 1
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Game: Appalachian State versus University of Alabama at Birmingham
When: 8 p.m. on December 21
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
December 8, 2019
For the first time in its 19-year history, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will feature a ranked team.