The postseason schedule is coming together for college football.

In addition to LSU clinching the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs on Sunday, the details for a number of upcoming bowl games were also finalized this weekend.

The Tulane Green Wave and the Ragin' Cajuns will play in bowl games next month. New Orleans will also host two bowl games before the College Football Playoff championship.

Here's the schedule.

LSU

Game: Peach Bowl

Opponent: Oklahoma

When: 3 p.m. on Dec. 28

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Click here for more information

Tulane

Game: Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: Southern Miss

When: 10:30 a.m. on January 4

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Click here for more information.

Local color: Tulane gets surprising Armed Forces Bowl matchup with nearby Southern Miss The two teams played for 28 consecutive years from 1979 to 2006, and Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said coach Willie Fritz had agreed t…

UL

Game: LendingTree Bowl

Opponent: Miami of Ohio

When: 7 p.m. on January 6

Where: Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Click here for more information

UL's Ragin' Cajuns will take their 10 wins to the LendingTree Bowl to meet Miami of Ohio The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football program will make its seventh bowl appearance this decade when it officially r…

Louisiana Tech

Game: Walk On's Independence Bowl

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

When: 3 p.m. on December 26

Where: Independence Stadium in Shreveport

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Game: University of Georgia versus Baylor University

When: 7:45 p.m. on January 1

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Click here for more information.

Georgia, Baylor paired for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans A year ago, Georgia coach Kirby Smart pledged that his team would “recover” from the disappointment of losing the day before in the Southeaste…

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Game: Appalachian State versus University of Alabama at Birmingham

When: 8 p.m. on December 21

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Click here for more information.