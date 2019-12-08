The postseason schedule is coming together for college football.

In addition to LSU clinching the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs on Sunday, the details for a number of upcoming bowl games were also finalized this weekend.

The Tulane Green Wave and the Ragin' Cajuns will play in bowl games next month. New Orleans will also host two bowl games before the College Football Playoff championship.

Here's the schedule.

LSU

Game: Peach Bowl

Opponent: Oklahoma

When: 3 p.m. on Dec. 28

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Click here for more information

Tulane

Game: Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: Southern Miss

When: 10:30 a.m. on January 4

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Click here for more information.

UL

Game: LendingTree Bowl

Opponent: Miami of Ohio

When: 7 p.m. on January 6

Where: Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Click here for more information

Louisiana Tech

Game: Walk On's Independence Bowl

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

When: 3 p.m. on December 26

Where: Independence Stadium in Shreveport

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Game: University of Georgia versus Baylor University

When: 7:45 p.m. on January 1

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Click here for more information.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Game: Appalachian State versus University of Alabama at Birmingham

When: 8 p.m. on December 21

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Click here for more information.

View comments