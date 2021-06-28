Last week, history was made at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge when Haley Young posted a city record or women with an 813 series.
Young put together games of 235, 299 and 279 in the Just Right League for the 813 set which ups the record score by 12 pins and would be the third 800 on record.
Haley was the 2016 SWAC Freshman of the Year at Alabama State, 2017 SWAC tournament MVP and first-team all-league in 2018 and '19. She graduated from Central High School in Baton Rouge where was a district MVP and a member of the state runners-up in 2015.
Mary Mansur and Sarah Broussard held the previous record with 801s. Mansur did it first in 2013 and Broussard’s came on Dec. 30, 2019.
All three were rolled at All-Star Lanes. Congrats Haley. Now let’s see where this record possibly goes from here or if it stays the top for a long time.
PBA update
CBS Sports Network gave us quite a show over the weekend with nine hours of live bowling for the PBA Tour finals at another iconic location, the arena bay at Thunder Bowl in Allen Park, Michigan. Anthony Simonsen downed Kyle Troup in a two-frame rolloff for the title after they split games in the Race to 2 Points championship match.
Chris Via earlier in the day in one of the group finals became the third bowler to roll two televised 300 games in an event that officially carries a PBA title. He joins Sean Rash and Francois Lavoie to roll multiple 300 games on TV. There have been three perfect games this year and 32 all-time in official events.
By the way the four days of bowling in which the King of the Lanes event was contested on FS1 was great television and it made it more important because of two reasons. One the event marked the return of fans and the fans that returned were at wonderful Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine. There is no crowd like a Bayside Bowl crowd and the fact that the first two nights totaling five hours were in prime time before a crowd that was, shall we say, enjoying themselves made it even better.
The first two nights featured the Empress Edition of the King of the Lanes event and the PBA is doing a great job showcasing the best of the women’s tour. I think the overall joy and interaction with the crowd by the ladies made the shows that much more entertaining. That the PBA is putting the women’s tour on TV is very curious and a little distressing.
I understand the women are bowling for more money and more tournaments because saving the TV money, but it just seems wrong that events like the Queens and the upcoming women’s U.S. Open will be on a streaming platform instead of their former CBS Sports Network home. Bowl TV does a fine job, but it just seems the exposure for the PWBA tour has dropped dramatically.
By the way, Stefanie Johnson and Jason Sterner were the Empress and King of the Lanes at the end of the competition. Great fun.
Again, bowling has what I would consider a big two in sport play-by-play in Rob Stone and Dave Ryan, who both work well with Randy Pedersen. You also have to throw in Dave Lamont who has done a great job adding to the finals of several PWBA and PBA events online on Bowl TV and FloBowling. Those three are all big boosters of our sport.
Monday Night Fun
After a year away, the Summer Stacks of Cash events are back underway at All Star. The big two-day Firecracker Special is Sunday at 4 and 6 p.m. and Monday at 6 and 8 p.m. All four games are different with regular scoring in one game, no tap in another and other features in the other two games.
The other events are on Mondays: July 12, Scotch Doubles (6 and 8 p.m.); July 19, No-Tap (6 and 8 p.m.); July 26, No-Tap Doubles (6 and 8 p.m.) and the final event, Aug. 2, a 6 p.m. No-Tap Eliminator.
The first event was held just over a week ago and Jason Lee won the first no-tap for $145 with a 1,191 score. John Montgomery was second for $120 with 1,175. Savitri Taylor rolled 1,147 to win the $100 first prize for women. Montgomery’s 1,175 was the top scratch score for another $135. Steve McIntyre was second with 1,142.
Check out the other great scores, besides Haley’s 813, in the honor roll and we’ll be back with you on July 13. Until then, good luck and good bowling.