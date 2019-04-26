Clemson football is the top team in the land, and its coach can now claim a similar title when it comes to his paycheck.

Clemson officials approved a new, 10-year contract for Dabo Swinney on Friday that will be worth an annual $9.3 million, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Swinney will make $8.25 million in the 2019 season, with potential incentives that could pay out an additional $850,000.

The aggregate total of $93 million is the largest contract in college football history. The contract is similar to massive deals signed last year in the SEC by Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. Saban's contract was for eight years and 74 million, while Fisher's was for 10 years and $75 million.

But Swinney's deal has an interesting caveat: If he leaves Clemson for Alabama, he'll owe the school 50 percent more in his buyout than if he went elsewhere.

The Clemson coach's buyout is set at $4 million over the first two years if he were to leave, but that would jump to $6 million if he left to coach the Crimson Tide, according to reports. As the buyout decreases to as low as $1M in 2027, the Alabama enhancement remains a 50 percent increase.

Swinney, 49, played as a wide receiver at Alabama from 1990-'92 and later served there as an assistant. He's faced off with the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Championship game three times, winning twice. The most recent came in blowout fashion, a 44-16 Tigers win last January. His record is 116-30 since taking over as Clemson's head coach during the 2008 season.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron received a two-year, $4 million extension in March. He ranks as the 24th highest paid coach nationally and eighth in the SEC.

Clemson and LSU are scheduled to play a home-and-home series beginning in the 2025 season.

