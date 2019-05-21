Tyrann Mathieu's name emerged in a court filing on Tuesday, the victim of an alleged extortion plot in his hometown.

The scheme sought $1.5 million, and later $5 million from Mathieu, who signed a three-year contract with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. A relative of Mathieu's named Geourvon Sears was accused of calling and texting Mathieu multiple times, threatening that he would speak to the media regarding sexual misconduct allegations if he was not paid.

The scheme was detailed in an affidavit that was revealed on Tuesday, with the victim identified as "TM" who lives in Kansas City. A source familiar with the case confirmed that Mathieu is the "TM" referred to in the affidavit, a copy of which was obtained by The Advocate. The news was first reported by WDSU.

Sears is believed to be a New Orleans resident. The nature of the allegations against Mathieu were not specified. A subsequent text message conversation, detailed in the affidavit, showed that Sears had demanded as much as $5 million, at that point threatening to speak specifically to tabloid news site TMZ.

The reports came just hours after the 27-year-old proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a $250,000 diamond ring, the details of which were reported by TMZ.

Mathieu, 27, is a New Orleans native who attended St. Augustine High School before starring for the LSU football team. He was a Heisman trophy finalist after his sophomore season in 2011, but was dismissed from the team before the following season due to a violation of team rules.

It was later revealed that Mathieu and three other players were arrested for marijuana possession, and he would eventually enter a drug rehabilitation program in Texas.The star defensive back did not play for the Tigers again, but entered his name into the NFL Draft, where he was selected in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. He played his first five NFL seasons in Arizona before signing with the Houston Texans for the 2018 season.

Mathieu continues to be a fan favorite in Louisiana and New Orleans, despite playing elsewhere. He returned to the area over the weekend to hold his second annual Kickball Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie. The next day he held his annual Heart of a Badger youth football skills camp at the nearby Saints practice facility.

