Creole Lanes in Houma had a very nice Bowl4Life fundraiser and junior gold scholarship youth event Sunday. In the top boy's division, a couple of New Orleans high school stars met in the final match.
Garrett Alello of Shaw defeated Jacob Vangilder of Brother Martin 210-161 on a fairly tough 42-foot sport pattern for the boy's U18 title. Alello won a $200 scholarship while Vangilder earned $125.
In the girl's U18 final match, Allison Olivia from Dutchtown defeated Olivia Bares from Chapelle 230-158. Olivia earned $205 for the win, while the Bares' scholarship totaled $115.
In the boy's U15 division, Alden Jones defeated Anthony Linker in the final match for the $115 top scholarship prize and Elizabeth Hamilton of Chapelle won the U15 girl's title over Addison Legendre of Denham Springs for the $110 top scholarship.
The U12 boy's final went to Evan Morrison, while the U12 girl's title was won by Hannah Ledet.
Congrats to all the bowlers and organizers on a good tournament that raised more than $1,000 for the Bowl4Life foundation.
We listed some high school bowlers but we should mention there will be a coaches meeting for Baton Rouge regional coaches at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 10 at All Star Lanes.
The PBA schedule?
Is it or isn’t it? That is the question after a story this weekend by 11thframe.com’s Jeff Richgels.
A friend sent Richgels a copy of an alleged 2023 PBA Tour schedule that was in their bowling center. Apparently, the schedule is an advertisement in Bowlers Journal's November issue. The schedule was posted to Richgels article and was tweeted out later by bowling writer Lucas Wiseman.
If true, it is very interesting. The schedule shows Fox and FS1 concentrating on the major tournaments but also with several match play shows that would set the field for championship stepladders. This would be something that has only been done once before by ESPN and it wasn’t done well that year.
The schedule shows that the final qualifying matches for the U.S. Open will start the slate on Feb. 4 with the championship decided on Fox Sports on Feb. 5. There will be prime-time coverage of the Tournament of Champions for three nights before a March 19 final show on Fox Sports.
The World Series of Bowling returns with five shows in April before the Players Championship moves to May with four shows before a May 14 show on Fox.
The PBA League will move to September (hopefully in Portland, Maine) and the one glaring thing is the PBA playoffs are not listed at this time. Fox Sports has a lot of hours listed here but not many tournaments, so it is assumed there will be a lot of streaming tournament broadcasts from so-called regular tour stops.
It is hard to see the playoffs as a streaming event. So a very popular event may be off the schedule or could CBS Sports Network pick that up as their event they televise each summer.
There is a lot of night bowling and prime-time shows, especially in the qualifying and that’s one thing the PBA would like to do is apparently bowl more at night in centers to allow their fan base to see the bowlers. That has caused some houses that have hosted the tour some angst as they don’t want to give up their league money that’s coming in to let the pros bowl for several days at night in their house. It’s an interesting argument in these days when the PBA would like to return to old-school tournaments at night when centers would be packed.
Right now, until the PBA comes out with a full schedule, we will have to wait until it all becomes official. But what Richgels posted with networks and times listed certainly offers an interesting take on what the pro tour might look like next year.
