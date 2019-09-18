Two of the more unfamiliar faces on the Southeastern defense are getting a lot of notice two games into the 2019 football season.
Linebackers Mike Mason and Alexis Ramos have formed a California connection in a suspect area for the Lions who are off to a 1-1 start going into their Southland Conference opener at 7 p.m. Saturday against Lamar in Strawberry Stadium.
Going into the season coach Frank Scelfo had seen enough of his defensive linemen and secondary to feel confident and comfortable. He knew what players he had at linebacker but not what they were capable of.
Against Ole Miss last week, Ramos made his first career start in place of Zeke Jenkins and led the team with 11 tackles, including a half sack and tackle for loss. Mason, a second year junior college transfer from Inglewood, California, had nine tackles and leads the team with 20 overall.
“You worry because you haven’t seen it,” Scelfo said. “They hadn’t played. Zeke was on offense last year, Alexis out in California and Mike didn’t play much. Alex Huzar played and he was at Destrehan High School last year. They’ve been getting reps and growing and growing. We saw the production we thought would be there, but you never know until you see it in a game situation.”
Ramos, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound Salinas, California, native didn’t arrive in Hammond until May 29, but caught up quickly in summer and camp practices. Jenkins started the season opener but didn’t make a tackle.
“It was a dream come true playing in that atmosphere versus an SEC team,” said Ramos, who was Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Hartnell College with 84 tackles and 13 sacks last season. “It took the first drive to focus up. I’ve never played in an environment like that. I just had to block out the noise.
“I knew I was going to have to work for (the starting job). It was hard transition going from a breeze in California to humid weather and no breeze here. Plus, the speed of the game was a lot faster.”
Speed was the key for Ramos because Scelfo wanted his defense playing faster. When the Lions’ second game against Bethune-Cookman was canceled because of Hurricane Dorian, the Lions coaching staff did some more evaluating.
“Zeke played his butt off in the first game but didn’t have any production,” Scelfo said. “With the week off we had a chance to get some people more reps. Alexis got more comfortable with the defense. We saw his ability to make plays in practice. We set it up as more of a training camp to evaluate guys and give them reps in certain situations. He was one of them.”
“We got a lot of production out of him Saturday. He’s still got some growing to do. He got to the point where he was making plays.”
Mason was more of a known quantity but played behind All-Southland Conference linebacker Tamarcus Russell, who led the league in tackles. Mason had 26 tackles including one sack, which came against LSU, and emerged as the starter in spring practice.
“I looked up to Tamarcus and how he played,” said Mason, who added 15 pounds to reach 220. “I wanted to emulate his style of play. I took that from last season to this season that I wanted to be leader of the defense.
“I’m full speed now. I had no problem adjusting. This defense is well suited to a lot of people on this team, very well to me. A lot of man coverage and a lot of blitzes. We’re all playing fast.”