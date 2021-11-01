Southern University defensive tackle Davin Cotton (54), center, bends over backwards to make the stop on fourth and goal from the one yard line, credited with the tackle of Alcorn State running back Niko Duffey (5), as teammates including Ray Anderson, left, Brian Jordan, Jr. (1) Tyran Nash (56) and Jakoby Pappillion (7) move in to help, thwarting an apparently sure scoring oppurtunity for the Braves that could have tied the game just inside five minutes to play, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.