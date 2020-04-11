Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Draft projection: No. 1 overall pick
The call: The question isn’t whether Burrow goes with the top pick, but whether Cincinnati trades it away. No way.
K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
Draft projection: Round 1
The call: The good news for Chaisson: a big payday. Bad news for LSU/Saints fans: Could be another ex-Tiger in Atlanta.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Draft projection: Round 1
The call: Four major mock drafts all have Jefferson going to Philadelphia with the 21st pick.
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Draft projection: Round 1
The call: Queen’s stock really shot up last season. Some mock drafts have him breaking LSU’s drought with the Saints.
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 1-2
The call: WalterFootball.com has Fulton as low as the third round to Las Vegas, but here’s betting someone sees him as a first-round need.
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Draft projection: Round 2
The call: An uneven junior season and no on-field testing at the combine are enough to push Delpit just outside the first round.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Draft projection: Round 2
The call: It’s hard to imagine any LSU player who improved his draft stock so much with one stellar season.
Robert Hunt, G/C, Louisiana
Draft projection: Rounds 2-3
The call: Played right tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but his upside inside makes him a sure second-day choice.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 2-3
The call: Cushenberry’s football smarts, versatility and superior run blocking will make him a prized pick on day two.
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss. State (St. Thomas Aquinas)
Draft projection: Rounds 2-3
The call: One scouting report described Dantzler’s coverage skills as “suffocating,” but needs work in run support.
Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 3-7
The call: Draft projections are all over the place. Depends if a team sees Phillips as merely adequate or a difference maker.
Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
Draft projection: Rounds 3-4
The call: Lack of height (5-foot-8) may scare some teams off, but physicality and technique may be unmatched in middle rounds.
Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 3-4
The call: Moss knocked for a lack of route-running speed but should earn high marks for his run-blocking determination.
Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 3-6
The call: Will Lawrence go high for a team that likes his motor or drop low because of footwork and injury issues?
Damien Lewis, G, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 3-6
The call: Strong on run blocking, not on pass blocking. Split the difference and he goes early on day three.
Saahdiq Charles, G, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 4-6
The call: Athletic upside is attractive, but teams may find disciplinary issues (sat six games in 2019) to be a red flag.
Michael Divinity, LB, LSU
Draft projection: Rounds 4-6
The call: Has size and versatility, but like Charles could get docked for being forced to leave program midseason (played six games).
L’Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech
Draft projection: Rounds 5-7
The call: Rare versatility having played cornerback and safety at Tech. Figures to be the former in the NFL.
Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
Draft projection: Round 4-Free Agent
The call: Seen as a little slow and sluggish, but football smarts and technique should make him a day three pick.
Blake Ferguson, DS, LSU
Draft projection: Round 6-FA
The call: Has skills, pedigree and character to be appealing, but snapping is all he does. Will anyone need a deep snapper this year?
Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
Draft projection: Round 6-FA
The call: Has the physical tools but never reached potential in college. Still, some team likely to think he’s worth making a project.
Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
Draft projection: Round 7-FA
The call: Quick first step is appealing, but lack of size (5-8) could leave him off the board.
De’Jon Harris, LB, Arkansas (John Ehret)
Draft projection: Round 7-FA
The call: Racked up big numbers at Arkansas and has a big frame, but tends to play in slow motion.
Malcolm Roach, DT, Texas (Madison Prep)
Draft projection: Round 7-FA
The call: A solid player at Texas, but probably needs to land in a 4-3 defense to avoid free agency.
Other likely free agents: Jalen McCleskey, WR, Tulane (St. Paul’s); Thakarius, CB, Tulane; Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech (Zachary); Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane